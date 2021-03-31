JAY VYBES: Music Producer, Filmmaker & Entrepreneur

Michael Osajere (jnr) also known as JayVybes is a filmmaker, record label owner, movie producer, businessman and philanthropist. He is the Managing/ creative director of Nevada Bridge Production, a film company and CEO Nevada Music Group (NMG) both based in Atlanta, Georgia & Nigeria. Our reporter recently caught up with him and they chatted about his life, music production, film making and his recent movie premiere and told us all about it.

What’s your full name?

Michael O Sajere (jnr) but most people know me as Jay Vybes

Where are you from?

I am from Sapele, Delta state, Nigeria, but I was born in Lagos.

So how did the love for entertainment and movies in particular begin?

It was borne out of passion and I when always been fascinated with movies and so when Nollywood began I nurtured the dreams to work in the industry as a filmmaker one day.

So what was it like, trying to launch Nevada Bridge Productions and your Record Label Nevada Music Group?

Launching Nevada Bridge productions was a dream come true. Nevada helped solve a lifelong problem in the industry. Nollywood is the second largest movie industry in the world and Nevada helped fill a vacancy in filmmaking.

Nevada Music Group was a personal project especially since I started out as a music producer, scoring movies and making sound tracks. I felt why not go fully into music by owning and operating a label imprint so I set up NMG to help spotlight and promote some artistes. Our first signing was HI Idibia, 2Baba’s younger brother.

Tell us about your brand name Nevada, why the name, we all know Nevada is a State in the US?

My brother Neville is the founder and CEO of Nevada bridge production,The name Nevada was a nickname coined from his name Neville. Nevada Bridge Productions was to bridge the gap between both worlds movie production and marketing. Nevada Music Group (NMG) is to give voice to the voiceless and to discover and develop hidden musical talent.

But why Music, Movies and Film Production?

Entertainment is in my blood and runs through my veins. The reason for music is because music is Life, movies promote our cultural and traditional values to the world. Film production is creating motion pictures bringing vision to reality What do you love to do, besides music and movies, what other interests do you have?

I love making movies and music and asides these I love the business side of things. I like marketing the movies after production, I love organizing events that will be fun and bring people joy. I love cars and family time too.

What advice do you have for upcoming actors/actresses and musicians?

Everybody has to start somewhere. The key is actually taking action and doing something you have passion for and being consistent at it.

You recently had a movie premiere, what’s the title of the movie and who are the actors and actresses who starred in the movie? How has the response to the movie been in the US and back home in Nigeria?

The movie title is “FINE WINE” and the actors are legendary Richard Mofe Damijo, Ego Nwosu, Keppy Ekpenyong, Segun Arinze, Nse Ikpe Erin, Demola Adedoyin, Belinda Effah and a host of others. The response has been very positive in Nigeria and it will be the cinema by June. It should be coming to the Nevada Bridge Tv app soon and everybody can watch it from anywhere in the world

Do you have any new projects for 2021 and what is your greatest fear in life?

Yes I have a lot of new projects for 2021 some include a new television series titled NKOYO, a 26 episodes series titled LEGAL CITY and a new blockbuster movie that will cut across Hollywood and Nollywood titled HEELS, HEARTBREAK & WINE.

My greatest fear in life is to failure, but I know I can’t fail because everything I have ever wanted is on the other side of fear so I keep pushing and hustling.

How do you combine your duties running your business and also producing movies?

Movie production for me is a lifestyle same as running the business; it’s my everyday routine so there’s no combining then as they are intertwined.

What has been your biggest lesson since you founded your company?

Consistency I have learnt the only way to succeed is to be consistent

So where do you see Nevada Bridge Productions in 5years?

In 5 years I see Nevada Bridge TV as the biggest digital television in the world, with over 200 million subscribers on the Nevada Bridge App.

Do you think there will ever be a time when Nollywood movies will be rated side by side with Hollywood movies?

Yes for sure we are on the right path, we are evolving and improving albeit slowly but surely and so we will get there eventually. We have originality on our side and that will set us side by side with Hollywood.

Thank you for your time and we wish you well in all your upcoming ventures.

