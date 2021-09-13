News

Jaypaul, Jackie B evicted from BBNaija show

Reality TV star, Paul Ephraim (aka Jaypaul), and Jackie B have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season Six.

 

The duo had been nominated for eviction alongside Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Sasky. Others who have been evicted from the BBNaija Season Six show include Arin, Beatrice, Boma, Jaypaul, JMK, Kayvee, Maria, Michael, Niyi, Peace, Princess, Sammie, Tega, and Yerins. Speaking during his Diary show hours before the eviction, Jaypaul said “making it through those doors was a victory for me.”

 

Also Jackie B Speaking during her Diary Session before the eviction, she said being in the BBNaija House “still feels so surreal – just the fact that I was chosen. It’s just put so much confidence in me.”

