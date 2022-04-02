Jaypaul joins the cast of Tinsel series

Reality show super star, Jaypaul, is not limiting himself to just music alone as the multi-talented entertainer is making his acting debut in Africa Magic’s long-standing television series, Tinsel. The reality star will play the character of Adu and going by the latest teaser shared on the show’s social media handles, he is a smooth talker already warming his way into Shoshanna’s (Wendy Lawal) heart. Arguably one of the most successful shows with over 3, 000 episodes, Tinsel began airing in August 2008. Jay Paul also shared a video of his reveal announcement on Instagram with the caption: “@ jaypaulmrflamez joins the #AMTinsel family…Show some love in the comment section fam.”
Mr. Macaroni speaks on plans to be actively involved in politics
Nigerian comedian, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, says he will be actively involved in the 2023 general elections. The entertainer discloses this at the private screening of ‘Ponzi’, an upcoming movie, in Lagos. The comedian cum actor said he would join forces with other relevant bodies in sensitising people on the need to […]
Shoneyin commends Sterling Bank for supporting Ake Arts and Books Festival
Notable poet and novelist, Lola Shoneyin, has commended Sterling Bank Plc for it support for the annual Ake Arts and Books Festival. This year’s edition of the festival, which curated five intergenerational conversations that reflected the 2021 festival theme; Generational Discordance, featured 30 events, including book chats, panel discussions, documentary and film screenings, as well […]
My most memorable outing with Davido – MoneymakerDMW
Popularly known as MoneymakerDMW, Bakare Owolabi Ibrahim, is a fast rising music act and one of the acts in Davido’s DMW gang. The young man, who is Davido’s Road Manager and in many ways is associated with the hitmaker’s record label, has recalled his most memorable moment with the musician. In a recent interview, […]
