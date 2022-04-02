Arts & Entertainments

Jaypaul joins the cast of Tinsel series

Reality show super star, Jaypaul, is not limiting himself to just music alone as the multi-talented entertainer is making his acting debut in Africa Magic’s long-standing television series, Tinsel. The reality star will play the character of Adu and going by the latest teaser shared on the show’s social media handles, he is a smooth talker already warming his way into Shoshanna’s (Wendy Lawal) heart. Arguably one of the most successful shows with over 3, 000 episodes, Tinsel began airing in August 2008. Jay Paul also shared a video of his reveal announcement on Instagram with the caption: “@ jaypaulmrflamez joins the #AMTinsel family…Show some love in the comment section fam.”

 

