Jazzy Burger: Famakin Cries Out Over Death Threats From Don Jazzy’s Fan (Video)

Opeyemi Famakin, a Nigerian food critic has cried out after receiving death threats from Don Jazzy’s fans over the review of Jazzy burger.
It would be recalled that 3 months ago Opeyemi did a review of Don Jazzy’s burger when it was originally launched. But he decided to do another review 3 months later, to cite improvements.
However, there were a few lapses and disappointments, including the fact that he did not get a side of fries for a burger of N12K.
For the first time in my life.
“As a food critic, I am Legit scared for my life. If anything happens to me, it was nice serving y’all. Remember, If I said it, then I meant it”
