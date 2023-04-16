Jazzy Burger: Famakin Cries Out Over Death Threats From Don Jazzy’s Fan (Video)

Opeyemi Famakin, a Nigerian food critic has cried out after receiving death threats from Don Jazzy’s fans over the review of Jazzy burger.

It would be recalled that 3 months ago Opeyemi did a review of Don Jazzy’s burger when it was originally launched. But he decided to do another review 3 months later, to cite improvements.

However, there were a few lapses and disappointments, including the fact that he did not get a side of fries for a burger of N12K.

In the process of the review, Famakin called out Don Jazzy this morning, on his Instagram with claims that Don Jazzy’s fans have been sending him death threats over the review He wrote: “ The Number of Death Threats I’ve gotten today from Don Jazzy Fans

For the first time in my life.

“As a food critic, I am Legit scared for my life. If anything happens to me, it was nice serving y’all. Remember, If I said it, then I meant it”

