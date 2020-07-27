Metro & Crime

JBOD seizes 56 prohibited items worth N91.5m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

It was a big haul as the North Central Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD), Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, impounded 56 vehicles and also made 56 seizures of different prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) totalling N91.5 million.

Briefing journalists on Monday in Ilorin, JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, who disclosed that “smugglers have now devised the means of using tipper sand, Keke Napep, toilet papers, electronic gadgets, vehicle spare parts, salt and water melon to conceal rice”, warned such economic saboteurs that whatever tricks or techniques they adopted, they would continue to meet their Waterloo.

 

Items seized, according to the Comptroller, include 1,433 bags of foreign rice concealed in bags of salt and water melon, 56 units of various types of used vehicles, 30 bales of second hand clothing and 209 units of used tyres, discovered to have expired.

 

Others are 426 jerry cans of PMS of 25 litres, six drums of PMS, 29 jerry cans of 25 litres of AGO and 220 pieces of used tyres.

 

He said the seizures were recorded around Chikanda, Kotangora, Jebba-Mokwa axis and Alapa-Madalla axis of the Sector.

