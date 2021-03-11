Metro & Crime

JBPT nabs foreign female robbers, fraudsters

Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, has arrested five illegal immigrants, all females, in Lokoja, Kogi State. The suspects are Fatima Mohammadu (38) from Niger Republic, Judith Kofi (29) from Ghana, Fanta Camara (30) from Mali, Fadima Taore ((37) from Chad and Fatimata Camara (39) from Benin Republic. Addressing journalists yesterday in Ilorin, the Coordinator, JBPT, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, said the suspects were found to be illegal immigrants without any means of identification. He said: “Investigations further revealed that they operate as a syndicate comprising two groups.

They specialise in duping people and stealing women wrappers, and most times they use charm to perpetrate their crimes. “One group operates in Kaduna and the other in Kano axis, prominently on big shops selling women wrapper as their targets.

The two groups came into the country through Katsina and Seme illegal routes. “The driver of their Mazda 626 is Mufutau Woye (34), a Nigerian from Kwara State but resides in Kubwa, the Federal Capital Ter-ritory (FCT), Abuja, as a commercial driver. He was only hired to transport them to and from Kogi State.

“Fatimata Camara, Fatima Mohammadu and Fanta Camara confessed to stealing 15 bundles of wrappers worth N255,000 in Kogi State. “The suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.” On their anti-smuggling activities, the Coordinator disclosed that the sector recorded 128 seizures, including 1,584 foreign parboiled rice, 48 units of used vehicles, seven motorcycles, 1,864 jerry cans of 25 liters PMS and 18 jerry cans of 25 liters AGO. Others were 21 bales of second- hand clothing, 86 and 20 pairs of men and women used clothes respectively, 21 bags of 50kg foreign sugar, five locallymade Dane guns, jack knife, axe and cutlass, and seven drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Peters added that three sets of human traffickers were intercepted with 80 victims, specifically children, and had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service and the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Besides, he said the seizures and arrest included six Illegal immigrants, 60,000 currency in CFA, 948 cartons of foreign tomato paste.

