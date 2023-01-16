News

JBPT Sector 3 seizes 187 contraband worth N302.5m, recovers 3 stolen vehicles

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), Sector 3, of the Nigeria Customs Service has made a seizure of 187 different prohibited goods with a duty paid value of N302.5 million.
The JBPT Coordinator, Acting ACG Olugbenga Peters, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, while giving the 2022 scorecard of his team.
ACG Peters added that, during the period under review, the JBPT Sector 3 intercepted three stolen vehicles. The vehicles are Lexus RX 350 without number plate seized around Benue axis, Toyota Yaris with Registration Number BEN-59-EZ apprehended around Lokoja Axis of the Sector and Toyota land cruiser jeep intercepted at Suleja axis.
The seized goods, according to him, include 2,052 bags of foreign Parboiled Rice of 50 kg each, 4,598 litres of PMS (Petrol), 40 drums of 800 litres of Diesel, 28 units of used Vehicles, 16 units of Motorcycles and 11 kegs of Vegetable oil of25 litres each.
Others are 102 bales of secondhand clothing, 19 sacks of  2,166 pairs of used shoes, 427  wraps of cannabis sativa, four packets of tramadol (200 pieces each) of 120mg, 90 pieces of used tyres and 39 cartons of tomato paste.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

