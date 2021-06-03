JBPT seizes N28m contraband

Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), North Central Zone, Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State has intercepted various prohibited items with a total duty paid value (DPV) of N28 million. The JBPT comprises the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other sister security agencies. Briefing journalists yesterday in Ilorin on the activities of his team, the JBPT Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, said smuggling activities had drastically reduced in the zone to about 15 per cent. Peters said the items seized included 637 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice, 795 kegs of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol, 15 used vehicles and 14 cartons of condensed milk. Others included four cartons of batteries, 14 cartons of tin tomato paste and three bags of sugar. The coordinator attributed the feat to the good motivation from the NCS management, office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and other sister agencies which had boosted the morale of officers and had kept them in high spirit at all times.
