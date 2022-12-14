JBS moves to check multiple checkpoints along Seme border

The Joint Border Security (JBS) at Seme Border has resolved to check the multiple checkpoints along the border corridor.

The Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, Bello Jibo, who is also the chairman of the JBS, said JBS had a border security meeting over the persisting problem of multiple checkpoints.

The JBS consists of the military, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Customs, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies.

Jibo said, “Arising from the meeting consisting of all the security agencies, the committee resolved that they cannot continue to superintend on the high and increasing number of illegal checkpoints across the Seme Border corridor.

“Part of the conclusions and agreements of the meeting on the multiple checkpoints and other illegalities is to firstly identify all the agencies on each checkpoint.

“The second is to structure and develop a framework and agree with all the agencies on this framework because we do not want inter-agency rivalry

“The next is to implement these agreements and use the framework to remove all illegal checkpoints, and possibly merge others.”

The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme Command, Dr Chukwuemeka Dike, said the third step was to form a standing monitoring team. He said the meeting was to ensure that the conclusions and agreement of the JBS on this subject matter are perfectly implemented.

“We want to key into the Presidential Order 001 on Ease of Doing Business. We need security on this corridor, but there is no need to have these multiple checkpoints on this corridor,” he said.

On his part, the Commanding Officer of 243 Recce Battalion Barracks Ibereko, Badagry, Col. Muhammed Abba, said the JBS would bring personnel together to patrol the corridor both day and night.

He said that they would ensure that those illegal checkpoints on the Seme Badagry expressway would disappear. “This is going to be a continuous exercise and every agency will be involved.”

