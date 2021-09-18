News

JCI Ikeja donates toilets to Lagos secondary school

Posted on

Junior Chambers International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated six toilets to Comprehensive High School, Ketu-Alapere, Lagos. Nigeria is rated as the country with the highest rate of open defecation in the world after India, a development that is responsible for outbreak of epidemics in some communities. Concerned about this ugly development, and the need to alter it, the foundation built six blocks of toilets in the school premises. Speaking during the official presentation, JCI Ikeja Chapter President, Ambassador Tricia Inalu, said the NGO decided to reach out to the school after a visit to the school and realised the need to provide an improved form of sanitation facilities in the school. “Our initial plan was to refurbish the already existing toilet, but along the line we realise, even if we refurbish that, the pressure will still be much on it because it would not be enough to take care of the population of the students.

“So, we decided to construct new ones, the project has cost well over N3million, we are able to raise such fund through the partnership of individual and organization, people with likes mind, people that have a need for humanitarian service, we reach out to them and show them our need, it is a collaboration effort.

JCI Ikeja President disclosed further that: “We are handling them over to the school authority and we would return here and see that they are been used assiduously, we have also set up a monitoring committee to come and inspect the project at lease once a month,” she said. The school principal, Mr. Adedeji Adesanmi, commended the gesture of the NGO, saying: “We are very happy for this kind gestures coming from young Nigerians, I am amaze we still have young people with good intend and initiative, I pray for God wisdom upon them and for His reward to located them. We promise to put this project to good use.”

Our Reporters

