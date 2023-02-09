JDPMC, EU launch election monitoring mobile application in Osun

The Justice, Development and Peacemaker Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo Catholic Diocese, Osun State in support of the European Union (EU), has inaugurated an election monitoring Mobile application. The General Coordinator of the JDPMC Rev. Fr. Peter Akinkunmi during the inauguration of Just- Watcher Mobile Application at the JDPMC conference centre in Osogbo yesterday said it would be used to check gender-based violence as well as votebuying before, during and after the general election. Akinkunmi said it would also help to strengthen the capacity for data gathering and ensure credibility in the process of information dissemination.

The cleric noted that 237 election watchers from Osun, Ekiti and Oyo states had been trained to provide and report first-hand information to a situation room named “Survivor Service Centre” on the day of the election. He said: “The application was launched to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an electoral body and also to challenge ourselves as a civil society organisation.

“And this is to ensure that our process of election observation, recommendations and contributions, information gathering and dissemination are credible. “Our information gathering and dissemination must be credible and reliable because CSOs are important partners when it comes to the development of democracy.”

