News

JDPMC, EU launch election monitoring mobile application in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Justice, Development and Peacemaker Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo Catholic Diocese, Osun State in support of the European Union (EU), has inaugurated an election monitoring Mobile application. The General Coordinator of the JDPMC Rev. Fr. Peter Akinkunmi during the inauguration of Just- Watcher Mobile Application at the JDPMC conference centre in Osogbo yesterday said it would be used to check gender-based violence as well as votebuying before, during and after the general election. Akinkunmi said it would also help to strengthen the capacity for data gathering and ensure credibility in the process of information dissemination.

The cleric noted that 237 election watchers from Osun, Ekiti and Oyo states had been trained to provide and report first-hand information to a situation room named “Survivor Service Centre” on the day of the election. He said: “The application was launched to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an electoral body and also to challenge ourselves as a civil society organisation.

“And this is to ensure that our process of election observation, recommendations and contributions, information gathering and dissemination are credible. “Our information gathering and dissemination must be credible and reliable because CSOs are important partners when it comes to the development of democracy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNILAG has produced over 200,000 graduates – VC

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Sixty years after its establishment, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has produced more than 200,000 graduates in various disciplines, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said yesterday. Ogunsola disclosed this during the university’s 53rd special convocation to mark the 60th anniversary of the institution. A total of 2,251 students received their scrolls for award of Masters […]

Matawelle)
News

Matawalle lifts ban on telecom in Zamfara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunication network in the state. Matawalle made the announcement at the state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau on Saturday. Matawalle said the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) would release all the networks by Monday.   He said his administration was satisfied with […]
News

Court strikes out Uzodinma’s aide’s suit against CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

An Abuja Magistrate Court Wednesday struck out the suit filed by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri against the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. In a brief ruling, the Magistrate Hon.Umah Isa Dodo, while agreeing that the impact of the order of the High Court, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica