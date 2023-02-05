Jealous brother shoots sister’s lover in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Michael Ogundele for allegedly shooting and injuring the lover of his younger sister.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Sunday, said the suspect allegedly shot and injured the victim, identified as Tobi Olabisi with a Dane gun.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional headquarters by one Alpha Akeem, a community leader in Ihunbo town.

Oyeyemi said the complainant came to the station with the injured victim and reported that the suspect had been warning the victim to stop having a love affair with his younger sister.

He said the suspect fired a gunshot at him, but the victim narrowly escaped death.

According to him, upon the report, the DPO Idiroko Division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon quickly mobilised his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

