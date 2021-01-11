Jealous girlfriend sets boyfriend ablaze in Benue

Tragedy hit residents of Wadata area of Makurdi metropolis on Monday morning when an 18-year-old girl reportedly set her boyfriend ablaze.

The incident, occurred at about 2 am on ZakiBiam Street in the town.

New Telegraph learnt that people in the neighbourhood were said to have been attracted to the scene after the victim raised alarm while being consumed by the conflagration.

It was learnt that the loud screams by the man (boyfriend) attracted neighbours, who quickly rushed in to rescue the young man and was later taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Makurdi for treatment.

It was not clear the motive behind the girl’s action, but the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident, said she was already cooling her heels in police net.

The PPRO said the girl poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire.

“We don’t know yet why she did that. We are yet to question her but I can confirm that she has been arrested and just brought to our custody.

“The incident happened about 2:00 am at Zaki-Biam Street in Wadata. We will let you know further details”.

