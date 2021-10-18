Jealous lover hacks 50-year-old rival to death in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 25-yearold man, Bisi Omoniyi for allegedly hacking his 50-year-old rival to death at their woman friend’s house.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested last Friday in Ajilete town in Yew North Local Government Area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Owode Egbado Divisional Headquarters, that a young man had hacked another man to death in Ajilete town in Yewa North Local Government Area.

Following the distress call, the DPO Owode Egbado, CSP Olabisi Elebute quickly mobilised the divisional patrol team to the scene and arrested the suspect.

The PPRO added that, the victim was rushed to hospital, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

