Metro & Crime

Jealous lover hacks 50-year-old rival to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 25-yearold man, Bisi Omoniyi for allegedly hacking his 50-year-old rival to death at their woman friend’s house.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested last Friday in Ajilete town in Yew North Local Government Area of the state.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Owode Egbado Divisional Headquarters, that a young man had hacked another man to death in Ajilete town in Yewa North Local Government Area.

 

Following the distress call, the DPO Owode Egbado, CSP Olabisi Elebute quickly mobilised the divisional patrol team to the scene and arrested the suspect.

 

The PPRO added that, the victim was rushed to hospital, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Raped, blackmailed, 20-year-old lady attempts suicide

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Suspect threatens to post rape video on social media A distraught father, simply identified as Femi, has narrated how his 20-year-old daughter attempted to commit suicide by mixing Hypo and detergent with the intention of drinking it. According to Femi, family members had unwittingly entered the girl’s room and found out that she was attempting […]
Metro & Crime

3 Seminarians abducted in Kaduna, released after N15m ransom

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The three Seminarians kidnapped from their school in Kaduna State on Monday night has been released by their abductors. This was disclosed to newsmen in a message by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan. On Monday, three Seminarians of Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest father for allegedly killing his 2 children in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

*Three others arrested for scooping fuel   The Police Command in Niger has arrested a father, Abubakar Maibabo, for allegedly killing his two children at Maidabo village in Salka, Nasko Local Government Area. The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna. Abiodun said that on November […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica