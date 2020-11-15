Jealous married man sets self, girlfriend ablaze in Benue

…as 16-year-old house help commits suicide in Kano

A 40-year-old man Sunday set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in his bedroom at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The man whose identity was not disclosed had locked his girlfriend in the room and then went to buy fuel which he poured on himself and his girlfriend before setting both of them alight. They were burnt beyond recognition.

Witnesses said, it took the intervention of men of the fire service to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby apartments.

It was learnt that the unfortunate incident attracted hundreds of sympathizers who expressed their anger and surprise at what many of them described as an act of lunacy.

New Telegraph gathered on good authority that the man, who was married with children, was reportedly jealous of his girlfriend who revealed to him that she has found a younger man whom she wanted to marry.

Meanwhile, police in Kano have confirmed the suicide of 16-year-old Bahijja Gombe, who was a housemaid to some Well to Do Residence of Zoo Road Kano.

Some members of the Community informed that to their surprise, her corpse was found hanging in a room along Zoo Road, Kano on Saturday night at about 10.00 pm.

Bahijja, an indigene of Gombe State, was said to have allegedly killed herself by hanging without leaving any suicide note.

A source said, Bahijja, who was responsible for cleaning the house as well as attending to customers at her madam’s shop, was not attending any Islamic schools nor Western education in the state.

Kano Command Police Spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said Bahijja’s corpse had been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Hospital.

