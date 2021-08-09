Metro & Crime

Jealous wife baths husband’s lover with hot water in church

A 37-year-old house wife, Mrs Joy Sunday has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly pouring hot water on one Justina Ameh, who she accused of sleeping with her husband.

 

The suspect reportedly stormed the Spring of Life Global Ministry Church situated at Giwa area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of State, with a container of hot water and poured it on the victim.

 

She also allegedly stabbed the victim on her left hand to free herself. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

Oyeyemi said, the suspect was arrested following the report lodged against her at the Agbado Divisional police headquarters by the elder sister of the victim, one Kelechi Samuel.

 

The victim’s sister, according to the PPRO told the police that, she went for vigil at the church with her younger sister  when the suspect came into the church with a container of hot water and poured it on her sister’s face thereby causing her a grievous harm.

She further told the police that, while she was trying to hold the suspect, she was also stabbed on her left hand by the same suspect.

 

Upon the report, the DPO of Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested. Upon the report, the DPO of Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

 

“On interrogation, the suspect, Joy Sunday accused the victim of sleeping with her husband for quite some time now, and all efforts to disabuse her mind from it proved abortive.

 

“On that fateful day, while they were in the church, the victim came as usual and started raining curses on her. While she tried to walk away from her, the victim pulled her back with her cloth and tore the cloth.

 

“It was that annoyance that made her to go home and boiled water which she brought back to the church and poured it on the victim’s face,” Oyeyemi said.

