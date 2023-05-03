Metro & Crime

Jealous Woman Stabs Pregnant Co-Wife To Death In Lagos

A 42-year-old Fatima Rahman has been charged at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre over the murder of a co-wife identified as Adiza, at her residence in Alejo Street, Ijede, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that the suspect who is from Chad Republic was prosecuted before Magistrate P. E Nwaka at a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba on one count of murder on Tuesday.

According to reports, Fatimah was said to have visited the pregnant woman under the guise of being a nurse and went on to stab her to death after she knew about her husband taking her as a second wife.

A neighbour of the deceased who saw her when she arrived at the residence raised the alarm after deep wounds were found on the deceased’s neck and head.

According to prosecutor Thomas Nurudeen, the defendant committed the offence on April 9, 2023, around 12.40 pm at 43, Alejo Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State

The charge read, “That you, Fatima Abdul Rahman, on April 9, 2023, around 12.40 pm, at 43, Alero Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Adizat Abdul Rahman, 28-year-old, by stabbing her with a knife and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant to a custodial centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Approving the request, Nwaka remanded her to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending legal advice.

Nwaka also adjourned the case till May 25, 2023, for trial.

