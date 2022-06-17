Jealousy: How man stabbed wife’s suspected lover to death

…I want justice for my husband, deceased’s wife

A father of three has allegedly stabbed his wife’s lover to death at Igbolomu, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The deceased identified simply as Oladeji was alleged to have been stabbed at the apartment of the suspect when he, the deceased, went to check on the suspect’s wife.

The suspect whose name is simply given as Oriyomi was said to have been suspecting his wife and Oladeji of having an affair for long, but had no concrete evidence to nail them. Our correspondent gathered that on May 28, after Oriyomi left home to watch a football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Oladeji went to his apartment to check on his wife. Oriyomi was said to be at the viewing centre enjoying the match when information reached him that someone was with his wife in their apartment, at that point, he was no longer comfortable, he immediately left the place.

While going home at around 10pm, he was said to have put off the whole street light so as to carry out his plan. A resident of the community who gave his name as Abiodun said Oriyomi planned the act perfectly without making any mistake. Abiodun said the first thing Oriyomi did was to put off the street light so that nobody will notice him and then went to hide in an uncompleted building close to his house and then sneaked into his apartment where he met the deceased sitting close to his wife, that out of annoyance he brought out a scissor and stabbed him at the back, stomach and neck.

“Before Oriyomi’s wife would realise what was happening her husband have carried out the act and escaped from the scene. It was when Oriyomi was trying to escape that the deceased mustered energy and went after him, but later collapsed at a junction because he had lost alot of blood. It was at the spot that those who were returning from the viewing centre saw him in the pool of his blood called his wife who later raised the alarm that attracted other neighbours and residents.

“It was an unfortunate day in the community. Immediately after the act, people who had been suspecting the deceased and Oriyomi’s wife went to Oriyomi’s house to check on him only to discover that he had escaped with his wife and children. “While doing that, we were also looking for a vehicle to take him to the hospital, it was one man who later brought his vehicle that took him to a private hospital in the community where he was rejected and we were referred to Ikorodu General Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival, and was later deposited at the mortuary. “It is a common thing in our community here where a married woman will be having love affair with another man. Majority of them don’t see it as a dirty thing, if they are not enjoying it they wouldn’t be engaging in it. As for me, am not yet married and I have promised never to marry into the community, because of the attitude of the women and men.”

Residents thought it was armed robbers that attacked him

“The residents who saw him when he collapsed thought it was armed robbers that attacked him. It was Oriyomi’s neighbours who heard the cry of his wife before she escaped that later told them that it was Oriyomi that stabbed him, before they could search the community he had escaped with his wife and children, but the deceased was rushed to a private hospital, ‘Sure Hope’ where he was referred to Ikorodu General Hospital, but gave up the ghost on arrival. “Unfortunately, Oladeji’s intestines came out of his stomach when he was stabbed, it was the alarm raised by his wife that attracted other neighbours to the scene. It was one Baba Isaac who drove the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival, but the residents initially couldn’t deposit his remain at the hospital because there was no police report and his corpse was brought back home. “Few hours later, the matter was reported at Owutu Police Station where they got police clearance and the corpse was deposited at the mortuary. The following day policemen from Owutu Police Station came into the community to maintain law and order and talked to angry residents not to take laws into their hands. “The policemen before they left inspected the suspect’s house and his shop, unfortunately immediately police left the community, angry youths in the area descended on the victim’s house and set it ablaze and all his properties were razed down.” It was also gathered that the woman that made Oriyomi to kill Oladeji had gone away with another man before now, but later returned and Oriyomi accepted her. “People don’t see the woman as a serious person in the community, she was said to be a wayward person that anybody can sleep with even with little money.”

My late husband told me he was not dating Oriyomi’s wife

However, speaking on the development, the distraught widow of Oladeji, Mrs. Adedoyin Olatubosun said when she started noticing the movement of her husband and the woman, she called her husband to inquire from him what was between him and the woman, but her husband denied any relationship. “Since then I have been praying for my husband.”

She said on the fateful day of the incident, she took her daughter to the hospital for treatment, after a checkup was conducted on her, she was told to go home that the baby was fine. She was about going home when her husband phone call came in to know about her daughter’s health and used the opportunity to tell her to prepare food for him and she promised to make the preparation fast.

“I was already at home when my husband called me again to know if I had finished the cooking and I told him I am yet to finish and I continued with what I was doing, not knowing my husband will not wait to eat the food I was preparing for him. “After I finished what I was doing. I came outside to dispose some trash in the waste bin, suddenly I noticed someone in an uncompleted building close to our house and I rushed inside immediately after disposing what I was holding, few minutes later I started hearing the shout of people in the community screaming thief and I rushed in back to lock the door in order to secure my children, because my husband was not yet home.

“I was still in our apartment with my kids when someone came to call me that my husband had been stabbed and I asked the person if my husband was the thief. Immediately, I left what I was doing, I went to the spot and to my surprise I saw my husband in the pool of his blood, but he was able to talk to me that it was one Baba Mariam (Oriyomi), whose wife sell beans that stabbed him. “We were calling on people who have cars to assist us to take him to the hospital, finally he was rushed to a private hospital in our community from where he was referred to Ikorodu General Hospital. When we got to the hospital, we were not allowed to bring him down. I never knew he was already dead, which was why we were told not to bring him down from the vehicle. That was how I lost my husband because of a woman, what does the woman have that I don’t have, I am now a widow at my age.”

Adedoyin added that immediately after he was pronounced dead, she started calling his family members who are not in their area to inform them of what happened. “Oriyomi killed my husband because he was suspecting him of dating his wife. Even before the incident I have called my husband on several occasions to know what was between him and the woman, but my husband always denied it, saying that it was the woman who’s disturbing him, but he doesn’t have anything to do with her.

“My husband told me it was true he used to sit at the woman’s shop, but there was no relationship between them. Since Oriyomi warned my husband to stay away from his wife, he had been threatening to kill him any day he sees them together. He had carried out is threat now. “When the issues were becoming too much, I confronted Oriyomi who then told me that my husband was the third person his wife is dating in the community and I told him those he is accusing of dating his wife doesn’t have problem, but that he should talk to his wife and caution her.

“There was one fateful night I was walking alone in the community, suddenly Oriyomi just came out from nowhere and dragged me from behind and then told me if I needed anything from him I should ask him, when I got back home I told my husband what he told me and my husband advised me to be careful with him. “Since then I have always been careful with him in the community, I was told when Oriyomi confronted his wife about her relationship with my husband that the woman told him that my husband was only assisting her to get a landed property in the community, but he didn’t believe his wife’s claim. I believe it was jealousy that made Oriyomi to kill my husband thinking he was going out with his wife, I don’t want my husband to die in vain I want justice for him.”

A man’s stupidity?

Another resident who doesn’t want his name in print said what happened to Oladeji is a lesson to every man and woman who is not satisfied with what God gave to him or her. He wondered what a man would benefit from going close to another person’s wife, “do you expect such a man to be happy seeing his wife with another man in same community. Even if there is nothing between them the man will definitely suspect it. “Fine, the deceased was a land agent in the community, but does that gave him the permission to be with another person’s wife every day.

Even if the woman’s husband didn’t get angry at the initial stage he would see those who advise him to take action. It was the action that led to the death of Deji. I cannot take it as a man myself, we will not tell ourselves the truth, whatever transaction should end outside why going to the man’s house to stay with his wife knowing full well that she is married, I will divorce such a woman.

“Oriyomi himself is stupid, I was told he was not the first person that would marry the woman, Oriyomi is the third person the woman will get married to. The woman was said to have left him when he doesn’t have money, but later came back when he noticed things had changed a bit for Oriyomi. To me some women are devils.” When contacted, The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin promised to get back to our correspondent.

