Jeff Chukwuma: Attorney extraordinaire who dreams of making Chukwuma Law Group the best of Florida.

Back in 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd-inspired Black Lives Matter movement, attorney Jeff Chukwuma had offered suggestions on how to improve law enforcement transparency and end police brutality.

His brainstorming with his online followers, however, did not go well with some people, including the President of Broward County PBA who had written a letter to the Florida State Attorney to dismiss the prosecutor for sharing his thoughts as a concerned American..
The Broward State Attorney’s Office stood behind the attorney and the episode was brought to a quick end. Public interest in Chukwuma, however, soared thereafter.
Jeff Chukwuma, who has a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Florida Atlantic University and a Juris Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University Law School, was for four years an Assistant State Attorney for Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit. In that capacity as a prosecutor, he litigated a lot of criminal cases including drug trafficking, robbery and murder and successfully tried over 50 cases.
For the past two years now, he has focused on his firm, the South Florida-based Chukwuma Law Group, which he founded after he decided to go into private practice.
The focus of the Chukwuma Law Group are criminal defense and personal injury cases and in this, Jeff Chukwuma is seen as toeing the same path as his mother, who is also a criminal defense attorney with her own practice.
He has also taken his legal erudition online where he regularly discusses legal rights, options and empowerment with his over 700, 000 followers on Instagram and Twitter.

As he has said on several occasions, his plan for the future revolves around making the Chukwuma Law Group” the best law firm in South Florida. “

 

