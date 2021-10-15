News

Jega calls for overhaul of electoral systems in ECOWAS countries

Posted on

Ex-Chairman, Independent National Election Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has said an overhaul of the electoral system in the ECOWAS member states is critical to achieving credible, free, and fair elections in the sub-region. Jega made this known during a Technical Session at the ongoing High-level Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament yesterday in Winneba, Ghana.

According to him, independence, relative autonomy, the integrity of the electoral body with a good legal framework will bring the desired reforms in the electoral process of ECOWAS countries for good governance. Jega said achieving credible elections also required the collaboration of all stakeholders, adding that the electoral body alone cannot succeed in delivering credible elections if other sectors are compromised.

He said: “When we examine the conduct of elections in the last two decades in the ECOWAS member states, we can see some progress that has been made but obviously there are lots of challenges which remains. “To address these challenges, we need to pay attention to bringing about substantial and substantives reforms of the electoral processes and electoral systems which we use in the West African sub-region.” He added: “Most specifically we need to pay attention fast to the integrity of the election management body itself. This is key because whatever lacks integrity is unlikely to bring outcomes to integrity.”

Our Reporters

