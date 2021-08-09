Jega: Musing over ex-umpire’s verdict

FELIX NWANERI reports on the damning verdict by a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); a reminiscent of his history of activism and perhaps an insight into his rumoured political ambition

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, shocked many Nigerians in August 2019, when he announced that he had joined partisan politics.

Interestingly, the former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), did not join any of the two main political parties – ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP).

He opted for a relatively lesser platform – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The party, which is seen as Second Republic’s incarnation of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) was formed by supporters of a highly respected politician, reformist and teacher, Mallam Aminu Kano, who led a socialist movement in the northern part of the country in opposition to British rule in the 1940s, after his withdrawal from the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

The PRP was highly regarded as a progressive left of centre political party. Some prominent founding members of the party are Abubakar Rimi, Balarabe Musa, Sabo Bakin Zuwo, Michael Imoudu, Dr. Edward Ikem Okeke, Bala Usman, Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila, Sule Lamido and Chinua Achebe — who served briefly as Deputy National President in the early 1980s.

The party was proscribed alongside others by the military junta that aborted the Second Republic, but it resurfaced with the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999 under the leadership of Balarabe Musa. He, however, stepped down as national chairman in August 2018 due to health issues.

Falalu Bello was announced new chairman of the party. Jega, who served as INEC chairman between 2010 and 2015, oversaw two general elections that have been described as watersheds in the country’s political history.

The2011polls, whichwashisfirsttest, sawthe emergence of the then president, Goodluck Jonathan, whoclaimedtohaveappointedhim without knowing him being re-elected.

Jonathan, a minority from the nation’s oil-rich region (South-South) defeated a former military Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari (now president) and a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who hail from the northern part of the country as Jega.

The 2015 general election, which Jega also conducted, was remarkable as it saw the defeat of an incumbent Nigerian president for the first time.

Most importantly, it is to Jega’s credit that the country’s electoral process witnessed remarkable improvement while he held sway.

Through several innovations including introduction of Permanent Voters’ Cards and Card Readers for accreditation of voters, INEC under Jega, restored hope and opened a vista of faith in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Unlike some his predecessors at the electoral commission, the professor of Political Science, further earned the commendations of many Nigerians, when he revealed his postretirement plan three days before leaving the electoral management body.

He then said that he would be returning to his profession. He walked his talk, when few days after leaving INEC, he returned to the classroom at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) in July 2015. He was the vicechancellor at the university before he was appointed as INEC chairman.

However, with the detour on 2019 . many wondered what a man, who bowed out as the nation’s electoral umpire with his shoulders high, would be looking for in the murky waters of Nigeria’s politics.

But Jega said he joined the PRP because he remains a disciple of its founder. “Yes, I am one of Aminu Kano’s disciples,” he declared. A former governor of old Kaduna State and one time presidential candidate of the PRP, Alhaji Balarabe Musa (now late), described Jega’s decision as a major one for the PRP.

“The PRP has opened up to encourage the elite, intellectual and people with resources to help build our party, and we hope it will help the party to be more relevant,” he said.

While it was unclear then whether Jega joined politics to contest election or to help reposition the PRP, which its members still claim some sort of allegiance to the political ideals of late Aminu Kano, but have mostly remained subsumed in other political parties, his recent call on Nigerians not to vote for the APC and PDP in subsequent elections has described by analysts as too important to be ignored.

The former INEC chairman, who spoke in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, had not only likened the two main political parties as “Siamese twins of corruption,” but added that it was high time Nigerians look for a credible alternative that will propel the country forward.

His words: “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again. “The things these political parties committed in those past years, Nigerians should never give them their trust again. It is now very clear that these parties would never change, even if they are given another chance.” “The APC and PDP have formed governments, we were all witnesses but they did not come with a good intention to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted, they sneaked into the APC. We are hearing nothing. “That is why I’ve since registered with the PRP.

I am now a PRP member looking for ways to help Nigeria. That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform where every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path.”

Jega alleged that those in the major political parties have destroyed everything and had made the parties so stigmatized that whichever good person joins the parties would be considered as one of them.

He also alleged that it was lack of good leadership in Nigeria that threw the nation into its current problems, which has led to the series of agitations for the country to be balkanized. “Since 1979 I’ve been teaching in the university, for 40 years now.

So, from what I read and observed, when I was Chairman of INEC, honestly the way I see our politicians conducting elections and from the manner they represent their people when elected, honestly it is something to be afraid of,” he said.

As expected, the APC and PDP immediately fired back at the former INEC chairman.

While the ruling party charged Jega to desist from comparing it with the PDP, the main opposition party said by his comments, the former INRC chairman embarked on an unpardonable disservice to the nation.

The APC, which spoke through the Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said it was disingenuous for Jega to lump the ruling party with the PDP, which it said failed to change the fortunes of Nigeria after 16 years in power. National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke on behalf of his party, expressed worry that Prof. Jega, who only recently described the APC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration as a failure is now attempting an image laundering with such a warped comparison, just a few weeks after the President offered him a juicy appointment as Chairman, Governing Council of University of Jos. While the flaks by the two main parties were not unexpected, the questions most analysts have asked over Jega’s verdict are:

Has the former INEC chairman kickstarted the much expected campaign for the 2023 presidency as the belief in most quarters, when he joined PRP was that he would be taking a shot at the nation’s to job, and will his background as an academic cum activist make any difference in the polity as most academics before now avoided politics given their belief that it is a game of interest masquerading as a contest of principle?

