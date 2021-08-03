Jega to Nigerians: Reject APC, PDP in 2023

News

…says bad leadership cause of sectional agitation

 

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has called on Nigerians not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in subsequent elections.

 

According to Jega, the two main political parties were like ‘Siamese twins of corruption’, adding that it was high time Nigerians look for a credible alternative that will propel the country forward.

 

Jega, who is now a chieftain of the Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP), said: “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years.

 

Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.”

 

Jega, who spoke in an interview with the Hausa service of the BBC monitored in Kaduna, explained that: “The things these political parties committed in those past years, Nigerians should never give them their trust again. It is now very clear that these parties would never change, even if they are given another chance.”

 

The university don added: “The APC and PDP have formed governments, we were all witnesses. They did not come with a good intention to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted, they sneaked into the APC. “We are hearing nothing. That is why I’ve since registered with the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). I am now a PRP member looking for ways to help Nigeria. “That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform where every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path.”

 

Jega alleged that those in the major political parties have destroyed everything and had made the parties so stigmatized that whichever good person joins the parties would be considered as one of them. Jega also alleged that it

was  lack of good leadership in Nigeria that threw the nation into its current problems which has led to the series of agitations for the country to be Balkanized.

 

“Since 1979 I’ve been teaching in the university, for 40 years now.

 

So, from what I read and observed, when I was Chairman of INEC, honestly the way I see our politicians conducting elections and from the manner they represent their people when elected, honestly it is something to be afraid of,” he said.

