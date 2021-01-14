Jegede, PDP close case, fail to call witnesses

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and his party yesterday at the election petition tribunal closed their case against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed hearing yesteday, Jegede declined to call any of the 399 witnesses he had listed before the Justice Umar Abubakar-led panel to back up his petition against Akeredolu, and the APC. According to Jegede’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), the move was to narrow their cases to evidence already presented before the court, saying his clients were no longer interested in calling further witness apart from Jegede who was in the witness box on Tuesday.

Also, the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IINEC) lawyer, Charles Edosomwan (SAN) asked the tribunal for enough time to further study petitions and be able to open defence on behalf of his client.

The tribunal, however, adjourned to January 19 hearing on Edosonwa’s defence as APC’s lawyers, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Governor Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mr. Akin Olujimi (SAN) did not oppose INEC’s application.

