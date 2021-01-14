News

Jegede, PDP close case, fail to call witnesses

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and his party yesterday at the election petition tribunal closed their case against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed hearing yesteday, Jegede declined to call any of the 399 witnesses he had listed before the Justice Umar Abubakar-led panel to back up his petition against Akeredolu, and the APC. According to Jegede’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), the move was to narrow their cases to evidence already presented before the court, saying his clients were no longer interested in calling further witness apart from Jegede who was in the witness box on Tuesday.

Also, the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IINEC) lawyer, Charles Edosomwan (SAN) asked the tribunal for enough time to further study petitions and be able to open defence on behalf of his client.

The tribunal, however, adjourned to January 19 hearing on Edosonwa’s defence as APC’s lawyers, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Governor Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mr. Akin Olujimi (SAN) did not oppose INEC’s application.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t use force on #EndSARS protesters – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja and Wale Elegbede, Lagos

…as Lagos PDP slams Sanwo-Olu over curfew   Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has warned against the use of force on the youths protesting against police brutality.   Atiku said on his verified Twitter handle that the protesters are not unreasonable and meant well for the country.   He expressed sad at the loss […]
News

2021: Election of new party leadership, zoning of presidential ticket, top PDP agenda

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

This year, 2021 will be most challenging and for decision making for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is a year the party is expected to make important decisions that will point to Nigerians, its direction in the 2023 elections. Though PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan tends to play this […]
News

Despite restrictions, agricultural goods’ imports increase by N263.5bn

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

Against the backdrop of the border closure and ban on the importation of selected food and agricultural items, Nigeria’s import of agricultural goods has increased significantly over the last one year.   Between the third quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2020, the country’s agro product importation swelled by N236.5 billion, representing a 52.34 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica