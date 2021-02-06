Arts & Entertainments

JEHF Playwriting competition calls for submission

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The James Ene Henshaw Foundation, organisers of the annual JEHF Playwriting Competition, has announced calls for submission for the 2021 edition of the competition, which looks for plays that capture the pulse and moments of contemporary Nigerian society, writing with a unique voice that speaks to current and future generations. The competition is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 35 years resident in Nigeria, for the best original play for the stage.

The James Ene Henshaw Foundation is dedicated to maintain and promote the literary legacy of James Ene Henshaw (1924 – 2007), a pioneer of African drama and one of the most popular, if not critical, playwright to have emerged from the African continent.

His plays captured the pulse and moments of African societies, as well as offered perceptive commentaries into the socio-cultural realities of the continent. Henshaw’s plays can be seen as the first attempts at what can be regarded as authentic African drama to be performed by African people. As Henshaw himself recounted in the preface of his first, seminal, play, This is Our Chance (1956), he had set out, consciously, to write plays whose scenes take place in surroundings that were not far removed from Africa.

“…In Nigeria, for instance, one occasionally sees well-known plays staged by good players, but the scenes of these plays always take place in surroundings far removed from the African’s own. Often, the things which are spoken about in the plays have no relationship with the problems which face the African audience.

Whilst it says much for these great works that they will always be staged in the world, there is nevertheless a need for plays to be written and produced in the African’s own surroundings and with characters familiar to the ordinary African. It is to meet this need that I present these three plays to readers and actors, especially in West Africa.” The Foundation assures that it will continue to promote James Ene Henshaw’s vision by ensuring that his plays continue to be accessible to a wider and younger range of audiences, through the publication and performances of this plays.

“The emergence unto the world stage of a new generation of African playwrights, dealing and writing about contemporary African and world issues is off particular concern to literary and drama community. “As the elder generation of writers move on there has been a dearth of new playwrights coming through to take their place. The Foundation will also contribute to the development of new and emerging African writers through projects and events that will identify, nurture and promote young talent.” However, the closing date for submissions is March 31. Henshaw was born on August 29, 1924 in Calabar, Nigeria. He attended the missionary schools, Sacred Heart School, Calabar and Christ the King College, Onitsha before going on to read medicine at the National University of Ireland, Dublin and the University of Wales, Cardiff, United Kingdom where he qualified a chest physician.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

MTV BASE UNVEILS AIRBOY’S OFFICIAL ‘DANCE’ VISUAL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Airboy has finally released the official music video for his latest Amapiano song ‘Dance’. The video was spotted on MTV Base West today, and was put on replay. Recall that barely a week after releasing the Amapiano-laced song, the Nigeria-born singer surprisingly started receiving international acceptance from fans and top celebrities the world over. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Remake of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Rattlesnake’ set for release in Nov

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, the remake of the 1995 classic directed by late Mrs. Amaka Igwe, is set for release.   This was revealed in a press briefing with journalists and the cast and crew of the film. The movie marks the second directorial endeavour of veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah, after working on ‘Living in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian mum reveals what was found inside her body 8months after surgical wound refused to heal

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A new mum whose stitches refused to heal for more than eight(8) months after childbirth has shared her experience. According to her, she gave birth though caesarean session, and eight months after the operation, the surgical wound was still to heal. She went back to the hospital to speak to the doctors about the situation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica