Faith

Jehovah’s Witnesses mark International Holocaust Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Jehovah’s Witnesses on Friday marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, but few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith. Jehovah’s Witnesses, also then known as Bible Students, were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” says Professor Robert Gerwarth.The Nazi regime branded Witnesses “enemies of the State,” according to historian Christine King, because of “their very public refusal to accept even the smallest elements of [Nazism], which didn’t fit their faith and their beliefs.”[ On religious grounds, the politically neutral Witnesses refused to give the “Heil Hitler” salute, take part in racist and violent acts, or join the German army. Moreover, “in their literature they publicly identified the evils of the regime, including what was happening to the Jews,” stated King. Witnesses were among the first sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol—the purple triangle. Of about 35, 000 Witnesses in Nazi-occupied Europe, more than one-third suffered

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Open hostility against Christians unbearable – Monsignor Aniagwu

Posted on Author CHINYERE ABIAZIEM

Monsignor John Aniagwu is the Vicar General of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Parish Priest of St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, and former Chancellor of Augustine University. The septuagenarian in this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM bares his mind on how a single tenure of good leaders can change the trajectory of Nigeria   What has […]
Faith

Bishop shuts down looted, desecrated church

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, hassuspendedallpastoral activities atSt. Peter’s Parish, Low-Level, inMakurdi, following a desecration of the Holy Eucharist and the looting of sacred vessels in the Church. Rev. Fr. James Utav, the Diocesan Deputy Director of Communication, confirmed the development to newsmen Tuesday.   According to him, the Bishop, […]
Faith

We’re raising heaven conscious, successful people –Rev. Dr. Gbesabi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The General Overseer of Christ Gospel Mission (CGM) International, Rev. Dr  Solomon Gbesabi, shares the vision of his ministry in this interview with Tai Anyanwu. Excerpts…   Could you tell us a little bit about yourself and the ministry?   I’m Rev. Dr. Solomon Gbesabi. I joined campus Christian fellowship in 1996/97 session. I served […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica