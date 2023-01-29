Jehovah’s Witnesses mark International Holocaust Day

Jehovah’s Witnesses on Friday marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, but few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith. Jehovah’s Witnesses, also then known as Bible Students, were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” says Professor Robert Gerwarth.The Nazi regime branded Witnesses “enemies of the State,” according to historian Christine King, because of “their very public refusal to accept even the smallest elements of [Nazism], which didn’t fit their faith and their beliefs.”[ On religious grounds, the politically neutral Witnesses refused to give the “Heil Hitler” salute, take part in racist and violent acts, or join the German army. Moreover, “in their literature they publicly identified the evils of the regime, including what was happening to the Jews,” stated King. Witnesses were among the first sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol—the purple triangle. Of about 35, 000 Witnesses in Nazi-occupied Europe, more than one-third suffered

