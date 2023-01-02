Jehovah’s Witnesses resume larger gatherings at Assembly Halls

After nearly three years of suspension of large gatherings, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume from January 7, 2023.

These assemblies have been held virtually since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the Witnesses resumed meeting at their Kingdom Halls from April 2022, their larger assembly facilities remained under lockdown.

The national spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Eroyemi, said that arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the recommended safety protocols are implemented in all 23 Assembly Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the country.

He said that “Jehovah’s Witnesses are extremely happy with the opportunity to once again meet at their larger facilities.

“The virtual assemblies were very helpful while they lasted, providing much-needed Bible instruction during the pandemic, however, nothing can replace in-person gatherings.”

There will be 696 assemblies scheduled to hold across the country in 2023with effect from the weekend of January 7 and 8, 2023, meaning 64 assemblies at various locations.

The assemblies will highlight two Bible-based themes that will teach everyone “How Friends of Peace Conquers the Evil With the Good” and the question will be answered, “Is Your Home a Place of Rest and Peace?” (Luke 10:6;

Ephesians 4:3) Thus, the assembly themes are: “Friends of Peace and Jehovah’s United Family.” No collection is ever taken and all persons are invited to attend an assembly at a facility near them. For more details on the programme, please visit www.jw.org.”

