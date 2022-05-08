Faith

Jehovah’s Witnesses stress need for faith in God

Amidst general growing decreasing faith in God as a result of contradictions between human philosophies and Bible teachings, Jehovah’s Witnesses at the weekend said there are scores of Scriptural facts underscoring why humans should build their faith in God, their creator.

 

Speaking at one of their Circuit Assemblies titled “Exercise Faith” held by live streaming in Lagos and Ogun states, the Witnesses asserted that the creator Jehovah, who cannot lie, loves the world provided His son Jesus Christ as ransom for “everyone exercising faith in him would have salvation.”

 

Mr. Jeremiah Olaniyan, who delivered the public talk titled: “Exercise Faith in God Who Cannot Lie,” based on Titus 1: 2, and Hebrew 6:18, stated that following the fall of man in the garden of Eden, Jehovah has made promise of a “seed” who would bruise Satan in the head and save mankind from Adamic sin and death.

 

He said in conformity with divine purpose to fulfill his promise to regain mankind and give them eternal life lost in the garden of Eden, God stepped in with six covenants- Abrahamic Covenant, the Law Covenant, Davidic Covenant, Covenant of Priests, the New Covenant and the Kingdom Covenant.

 

Olaniyan said that while the Abrahamic Covenant was between Jehovah and Abraham, the Law Covenant was between Jehovah and the natural Jews with the view to protecting the faith and lineage leading to the birth of the Christ, the New Covenant was between Jehovah and the spiritual Israel, but the Kingdom Covenant is between Jesus and the spiritual Israel who will rule with him in heaven.

 

He said in line with God’s original purpose for the earth as man’s eternal home (Gen. 2: 15-17) to be inhabited forever, (Ps 37:29), the Bible specifically said at Ecclesiastes 1:4, that “ a generation goes and a generation comes, but the earth remains forever. Quoting Is. 55: 11, he added that God will fulfill all His promises.

 

