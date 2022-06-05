Faith

Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume public preaching

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

After over two years of carrying out their Bible teaching work virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses will once again resume all forms of public witnessing with the exception of the door-to-door ministry.

 

The national spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, who made this known, said that this direction was received on May 31, 2022. Obviously elated at the development, he said: “Jehovah’s Witnesses are happy with the opportunity to once again share their message of hope with their neighbors.

 

“They will now be seen in public places, including parks, ports and streets; displaying their witnessing carts, and conducting Bible studies. They will carry out their public witnessing in compliance with existing government guidelines on COVID-19.”

 

Eroyemi said while phone witnessing is very helpful, “it has obvious limitations that will now be cared for with the resumption of our public ministry.” Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed in-person meetings on April 1, 2022 but kept their public preaching on virtual platforms.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

