Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume worship at Kingdom Halls after 2 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After two years of closing their kingdom Halls around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses will re-open for in-person meetings on April 1, 2022.

 

The Witnesses lost over 25,000 members to the COVID-19 pandemic the world over.

 

The reopening of the halls follows relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions around the world, but the service will assume a hybrid arrangement to allow those who may choose to connect by video or audio as against zoom, streams and radio broadcast which the witnesses had practised in the last two years.

 

However, the congregations will hold the meetings at 50 per cent capacity, while social distancing, mask wearing and other government directed regulations will be observed.

 

There are about 400,000 witnesses in Nigeria. The Witnesses have not resumed House-to-House evangelism which has been suspended since 2020, but have resorted to online preaching, telephone and letter writing.

 

A statement signed by Olusegun Eroyemi said the reopening coincides with this year’s memorial celebration slated for April 15, which will be preceded on April 1 by a 30-minute special talk titled “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” will be held at a Kingdom Hall near your location.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

