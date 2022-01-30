Jehovah’s Witnesses, unsung victims of holocaust –Eroyemi

As the world marked the International Holocaust, on January 27, a symbolic date to commemorate the murderous Nazi which targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, Jehovah’s Witnesses have said the event is incomplete without mentioning thousands of them who suffered for their Christian faith during the period. In response to the UN’s 2022 Remembrance Day titled, “Memory, Dignity, and Justice,” Jehovah’s Witnesses provided educational resources that raise awareness of this critical time in history, its impact on human rights, as well as first-person accounts that demonstrate faith, dignity, and resilience in the face of inhumane treatment from the Nazi regime. Jehovah’s Witnesses, then known as Bible Students, were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” says Professor Robert Gerwarth. The Nazi regime branded Witnesses “enemies of the State,” according to historian Christine King, because of “their very public refusal to accept even the smallest elements of [Nazism], which didn’t fit their faith and their beliefs.” On religious grounds, the politically neutral Witnesses refused to give the “Heil Hitler” salute, take part in racist and violent acts, or join the German army. Moreover, “in their literature they publicly identified the evils of the regime, including what was happening to the Jews,” stated King. According to the Spokesman of Jehovah’s Witesses in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi, Witnesses were among the first people sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol- the purple triangle. Of about 35,000 Witnesses in Nazi-occupied Europe, more than one-third suffered direct persecution. Most were arrested and imprisoned. Hundreds of their children were taken to Nazi homes or reformatories. About 4,200 Witnesses went to Nazi concentration camps. Leading authority Detlef Garbe wrote: “The declared intention of the NS [Nazi] rulers was to completely eliminate the Bible Students from German history.” An estimated 1,600 Witnesses died, 370 by execution. The Nazis sought to break Witnesses’ religious convictions by offering them freedom in exchange for a pledge of obedience. The standard Erklärung (issued beginning in 1938) required the signee to renounce his or her faith, denounce other Witnesses to the police, fully submit to the Nazi government, and defend the “Fatherland” with weapon in hand. Prison and camp officials often used torture and privation to induce Witnesses to sign. According to Garbe, “extremely low numbers” of Witnesses recanted their faith. “While the Jews could hardly have made use of any option to erase their Jewishness and escape the holocaust, Jehovah’s Witnesses had the option of denouncing their faith, renouncing their neutrality to politics and wars, or signing a piece of paper in order to secure their freedom” writes Professor Babatunde Sofela of the History Department at the University of Ibadan, “but they did not use any of these options to gain their freedom.” Geneviève de Gaulle, a niece of General Charles de Gaulle and member of the French Resistance, said of female Witness prisoners in Ravensbrück concentration camp: “What I admired a lot in them was that they could have left at any time just by signing a renunciation of their faith. . . . Ultimately, these women, who appeared to be so weak and worn out, were stronger than the SS, who had power and all the means at their disposal. They had their strength, and it was their willpower that no one could beat.”

