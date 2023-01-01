Business

Jelani lauds Innoson over export of IVM brands to Sierra Leone

Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Engr. Jelani Aliyu, has lauded Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) for delivering the first batch of Innoson-branded vehicles worth $4.7 million (about N2. 1 billion) to Sierra Leone.

The vehicles were made at its plant in Nnewi in Anambra State, Nigeria. In a statement by NADDC, Aliyu said both the auto company and the Innoson Group chairman, Dr Innocent Chukwuma, have been making laudable contributions to the growth and development of the automotive sector and the nation’s economy.

“We are very happy with the continued contribution of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing to the growth of the Nigerian Automotive industry. The fact that the company is exporting vehicles to Sierra Leone shows the outstanding capacity and capability that it has.” He assured that NADDC would continue to give Innoson all the support it requires to continue to impact positively on the auto industry.

The first batch of vehicles manufactured by IVM according to the requirements of Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Defence, arrived at the destination port, Free Town, last week. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the request for the vehicles was made during a working visit to the plant by top government officials of the country.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, said in a statement that various models of vehicles were bought by the Sierra Leone Defence.

Osigwe explained that subsequently, the Government of Sierra Leone led by President Julius Maada Bio, placed an order for the manufacturing of Innoson Vehicles valued at $4.7 million for the officers of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF). With the delivery, Sierra Leone became the first West African country whose armed forces are using the IVM products

 

