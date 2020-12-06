Jelani, Oyeyemi to speak at NAJA training, capacity building workshop

Barring any unforeseen events, the Director General of National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), Aliyu Jelani and the Corp Marshal, Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) Boboye Oyeyemi would deliver keynote addresses at this year’s edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Training/Capacity Building programme slated to hold on Saturday at the Golden Tulip Hotel Essential, airport road, Lagos.

This came as the organisers of the event said despite the coronavirus pandemic which affected businesses across the world, this 2020 NAJA is being supported by Coscharis Motors Plc, Stallion Automobile Group, Massilia Motors Limited and Cars45 Limited in contribution towards the growth of the automotive industry in Nigeria and globally.

It was disclosed that this year’s training/capacity programme paper presentations are anchored on two themes: ”The Role Of Nigeria’s Automotive Journalists Amid COVID- 19 Era,” to be delivered by Dr Oscah Odiboh; a lecturer at Covenant University Otta, Ogun State.

The second paper which is line with the digital migration in present day journalism is titled: “Utilising Social Media Tools in News Reportage By Journalists,” to be presented by Yusuf Aweda Jimoh, a Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist, Network and Software Engineer According to Mike Ochonma, an Associate Editor at BusinessDay/ Chairman, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the one-day training programme is expected at enrich and expand the knowledge of journalists in the topics listed as the automotive industry remains one of the critical sectors in the country and globally that cannot be ignored by government, foreign and private investors.

He said: ”Journalism is massively taking a new dimension in the face of digital migration making it imperative for reporters to have analytical mind and be well informed in the beats that they cover.” It would be recalled that Ford Motors South Africa (FMCSA) in collaboration with Coscharis Motors; its local franchisee were the lead sponsors of the first and second editions held in 2016 and 2017.

Stallion Motors Nigeria Limited, with Nissan Motors South Africa was the lead sponsors of the 2018 edition.

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme, organised to refresh the minds of practicing auto journalists on the trend of auto journalism worldwide. Members of the association cuts across reputable print, electronic and online media outfits across the country

