Jennifer Akhigbe emerges new Queen of Miss Charming Nigeria

Miss Charming Nigeria 2020 has been crowned. And the lucky winner is no other person but Jennifer Akhigbe.

She was crowned Queen Jennifer Akhigbe after a fun filled competitive outing held at Arrakab Beach Resort located opposite Citogbetrome secondary School in Seme, on the 25th of September 2020. Queen Jennifer Akhigbe won for herself, a cash prize of N100,000 and an official trip to four African Countries, namely: Republic of Benin, Republic of Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Other winners at the colourful event were: Utibelma Augustine Asuquo, 2nd Position, winning an official trip to three African Countries, while Aliu Mutiat omobolanle and Henrietta Titus Shemang emerged joint 3rd position, winning an official trip to two African Countries. Miss Charming Nigeria made its debut in year 2017 and was founded to be a unique beauty Pageant by a young Nigerian, Michael Charming Adeyinka.

The 2020 edition is the 4th Edition, and the headline Sponsor this year was Charming Homes, along with Arrakab Beach Resort, Swiss Darl logistics and True Colors as Gold Sponsors.

Like this: Like Loading...