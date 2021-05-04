Jennifer Gates speaks on parents divorce

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has reacted to the shock announcement of her parents’ divorce, describing it as a “challenging stretch of time”.

Jennifer, who is a second-year medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai.took to Instagram to share how she is dealing with the divorce news.

She also requested for privacy as the family “navigate the next phases of our lives”.

“I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so,” she said on an Instagram story.

She said the kind words and support from people “mean the world to her”.

Jennifer Gates, 25, is the oldest of the former couple’s three children.

The others are her brother Rory, 21, and sister Phoebe, 18.

Bill Gates, their dad, is estimated to be worth $130.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Reports said the divorce settlement may be the biggest in world history.

