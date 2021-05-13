Jeopardising backward integration amid sugar war

The recent Federal Government’s suspension of BUA Sugar Refinery Free Trade Zone (FTZ), a key investor in Nigeria’s sugar industry, from refined sugar importation following mounting pressure from other investors, has shown that all is not well with the country’s quest to attain Backward Integration Plan (BIP) in the sector. TAIWO HASSAN reports

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), an agency of the Federal Government and the regulator of sugar activities in Nigeria, has been at the vanguard of ensuring the attainment of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) and the sustainability of Nigeria’s local sugar industry in line with the quest to attain backward integration plan in the sector. Indeed, the NSMP is a welldesigned policy meant to encourage BIP in the sugar industry, with the ultimate objective of attaining self-sufficiency in sugar production locally.

FTZ refined sugar imports ban

Following the numerous complaints by local investors in the sector, the Federal Government prohibited the importation of refined sugar and its derivatives from the nation’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs), in a bid to protect the sugar industry, which is governed by NSMP. The prohibition, which came through a directive from the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Otunba Niyi Adebayo, was conveyed in a letter by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, Lagos, to the terminal operators in Lagos. The letter dated April 8, 2021 and titled ‘RE: Prohibition of Importation of Sugar from the Free Trade Zones into the Nigerian Customs Territory,’ was signed by Mr. Buba Jubril for the port manager, Lagos Port Complex. According to the letter, “we have for reference a letter from Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment ref: HMIT1/GEN/ CORR/008/ VOL. I/ dated 15th February, 2021 on the above subject. “It has recently come to our notice that due to the recent location of a sugar refinery in a Free Trade Zone, refined sugar is being imported into the Nigerian customs territory under the concession granted to enterprises in the free trade zones to export 100 per cent of their output to the Nigerian customs territory, and this is real potential threat to the goals of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).”

BUA’s suspension

However, in a bid to demonstrate its regulatory functions, the Federal Government, through the National Sugar Development Council, handed a suspension letter to BUA Sugar Refinery Free Trade Zone from enjoying immunity following the outcome of an investigation of its activities amidst petition by Dangote Industries Limited and Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The NSDC, in its letter to BUA, alleged that the company had been shortchanging the Federal Government to the tune of billions of naira, which it enjoys as concessions on import duty and levy for raw imported sugar by not producing an ounce of sugar since the BIP was initiated. Besides, BUA’s performance in the BIP already rated as poor and unacceptable by the National Sugar Development Council after the initial four years of BIP implementation continues to dip by the day, but its import quota on the other hand is rising, as the company appears more focused on importing raw sugar for its refinery, which has been expanded recently. As a key investor in Nigeria’s sugar industry, NSDC explained in it’s report that in 2020, BUA got a 360,000mt presidential quota allocation, out of which it utilised 313,700mt and has now applied for 600,000mt import quota for 2021, without a complementary investment in backward integration, which is a pre-condition for enjoying increased import quota under the concessionary tariff. At the end of the first phase of the NSMP (2013-2016), BUA reportedly raked in N66.5 billion profit from accrued tariff concessions and ploughed back only N9.3 billion out of it into the BIP, a far cry from other investors, who channelled a minimum of 50 per cent back into BIP. Despite a 2017 radical review of the entire BIP strategy as well as the entire reward and sanction regime of the National Sugar Master Plan, which has placed emphasis on cultivation, job creation and local manufacture as a pre-requisite for quota allocation, BUA is yet to produce sugar locally like other stakeholders in the industry.

BUA’s position

In its reaction, the management of BUA Sugar Refinery FTZ maintained it did not contraven Federal Government’s Backward Integration Programme on its sugar refinery sited at Bundu FTZ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, rather, it was contributing to nation’s GDP growth via sugar massive investments. BUA was reacting to the allegations by Dangote Industries Limited and Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc’s petition. In its reply to the FMITI following the industry minister’s directive, the management of BUA insisted that it acted in accordance with the country’s extant laws, saying President Muhammadu Buhari and the FMITI approved its project (BUA Sugar Refinery FTZ) at Bundu FTZ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which is governed under the NEPZA Act. BUA explained that it had three sugar holdings in Nigeria, including a 720,000MT sugar refinery in Apapa, Lagos (since 2008 and covered by the Backward Integration Programme of the National Sugar Master Plan), a 20,000 hectare Lafiaji Sugar Plantation and Ethanol Production Complex (also covered by the BIP of the NSMP), and an 850,000MT export focused sugar refinery at Bundu Free Trade Zone in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. According to him, BUA has spent over $250 million on its sugar refinery located at Bundu Free Trade Zone in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which currently employs over 1,000 Nigerians and has significant economic impact, adding that to try to shut it down or stifle its operations over baseless, untrue, malicious and implication letter written by its two competitors – Dangote Industry and FMN Plc – will cost jobs and lost economic impact. The management said: “BUA takes serious exception to the ludicrous claims by its two major competitors that it aims to circumvent the BIP of the sugar industry – an initiative, which it has invested billions of naira and is almost nearing completion. “Our flagship, Lafiagi BIP, despite being the last to be handed over by the Federal Government amongst the three producers, has seen significant progress, which is measured at scheduled by the Nigerian Sugar Development Council and also via peer reviews with the other players in question, in line with the dictates of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan. “To thus claim that the BUA PH export focused refinery in an export zone will amount to an undermining of the NSMP is false. “May we add also that the same department responsible for recommending and seeking Mr. President’s approval of this sort is under the same ministry that has now written to us. We want to believe that the ministry is aware of the entire process leading up to this approval. “As you are aware, honourable minister, the process went through a rigorous two-year process before it was finally assented to by Mr. President. “The attempt by Messrs Dangote and Coumantaros to call the presidential approval upon which that project is sited to question is to call to question the authority of the president’s powers and the diligence of your ministry. “We are not surprised. Both companies have always sought to undermine Nigeria and its institution as well as edge out competition, to gain a monopoly that holds the country to ransom. “As a matter of fact, Aliko Dangote of Dangote Industries, who is one of the complainants, alleging and attacking this approval, has also applied and obtained the same approval at his refinery project at Lekki, in Lagos State, where he is currently enjoying the same benefits of being in an EPZ. “However, in the event that these two companies – conniving as they normally do – try to increase prices with wanton abandon locally, we are permitted under extant laws and regulations to intervene, act as a buffer and sell locally as per the NEPZA approval. “This is what threatens them the most – an end to arbitrary collusion to create sugar scarcity and keep prices high.”

Last line

With Federal Government suspending BUA Sugar Refinery FTZ from refined sugar importation, there is every tendency that the country’s unemployment rate will further increase as over 1,000 workers are set to lose their jobs with $250 million sugar investment at risk of shutting down operations.

