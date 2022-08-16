Jeriq locks a deal with Passyxchange

One interesting piece of news you might have missed about Jeriq and Passy is the bond that took place between the duo. The deal between the young popular singer, Jeriq, and passyxchange is one of its kind. Among the several entertainment news flying around on the internet, the deal between these two young millionaires caught my attention

Paschal, the CEO of passyxchamge has been pulling a lot of strings to expand the tentacles of his company. In his quest to blow his course, he decided to seal a deal with a young famous singer, Jeriq. Paschal started the company when he was 19-years-old, and as a student of Unizik.

Passyxchange is a known cryptocurrency and gift card trading company . A lot of Nigerians have chosen this great platform as their major dealer in exchanging cryptocurrencies and gift cards.

On the other hand, Ani Jeremiah Chukwuebuka, Jeriq is a songwriter and a fast-rising popular Igbo rapper whose album has gotten the attention of many eastern audiences. Some people have tagged Jeriq as “the voice of the street” in the eastern part of the country.

Jeriq recently released another album titled “Billion Dollar Dream”. Which he mentioned Passy in a Song called DND and also mentioned Passyxchange in another song called CARTEL BUSINESS.

After the album, the young rapper’s popularity got to its peak in years.

Part of the success that fell in place for the 24-year-old rapper is the proposal of passyxchange to bring him on board. Undoubtedly, the arrival of Jeriq in the passxchange family would skyrocket the audience of the company.

Currently, Jeriq has over 215k followers on Instagram and thousands of audiences screaming his name when he’s on stage. On the 8th of October, 2021, Passy posted pictures and videos of Jeriq signing the deal with his company.

And 21st of March they struck another deal

The two popular young stars have been doing well in their art, and we hope the deal continues and end well.

