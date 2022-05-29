JeroidNG Mobile App Hits 50,000 Users

One of the latest innovations of Jeroid NG, The JeriodNG mobile app has hit a milestone of 50,000 users in just one year.

JeroidNG is a fast-growing e-commerce platform that was founded in 2018 by Adeduni Jeremiah Mayowa to meet the trading needs of its customers by consistently attending to services concerning e-trading, Bitcoin, gift-cards and all other cryptocurrencies.

The Mobile app was created to help customers trade conveniently from every part of the federation without any hitch and make it possible for them to get faster responses.

JeroidNG is centered around the satisfaction of its customers and they have proved it again by creating the new app with a simplistic feature layout for easier accessibility.

According to its founder, the app was carefully created to ensure that every customer have a safe and secure trading process.

“JeroidNG app is one of its kind. It was born out of the love and commitment we have for our customers. We want to make sure we give our customers the best services they could have asked for and also ensure that they are happy at all times”

“I am so elated that the JeroidNG mobile app has hit 50,000 users, it shows how much people believe in us and also in the app. We are so glad that our esteemed customers are relating well with its features as it was made as simple as possible.

“I also want to thank all my employees for putting in their best in making this a reality” He said.

JeroidNG app has no limitation as more users can have access to it.

The E-commerce giant boasts of over 100,000 subscribers using its platform to meet their trading needs. The platform also has a dedicated support staff that are on standby to help you through any problem.

JeroidNG has grown from what started as an idea to a team of over 20 employees within its Headquarters in Lagos, changing lives and creating self-made millionaires—all with their trading strategies.

