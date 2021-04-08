Jerry Gana rejoins PDP

…says ‘there are no govts in Nigeria, Niger State’

There was celebration in Niger State as former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana and his supporters returned to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) where he disclosed that “there is no government in Niger State or Nigeria”. While speaking at a reception to mark his return to the PDP in Bida, Niger State, Prof. Jerry Gana said the country is nose-diving and needs urgent rescue.

It should be recalled that in March 2018, the member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana; former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe; a former Military Administrator of Katsina State, Senator Joseph Akaagerger; former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Mike Oghiadhome; former Governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki; former Minister of Defence, Dr. Olu Agunloye and others dumped the PDP for the Social Democratic Party.-[ According to Prof. Gana “today is not a day for lecture, it is not a day for campaigns, we just want to rejoice that we are back together solidly; and we are going to work together solidly, that we are going to work together effectively, that we are going to campaign powerfully.

“I tell you, we are going to go around strategically, in such a way that the All Progressives Party (APC) so called government, whether in Niger state; is there a government in Niger state? Because many people are not aware, or at the Centre? At federal level, we don’t even have a government.” Earlier, party leaders from across the three Senatorial Zones spoke to assure party faithful that the PDP is ready to take over Niger State and salvage it from the deflated state it is currently.

