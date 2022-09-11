Jerry Shaffer, Bella Shmurda, BadBoyTimz team up for new song ‘Vibration’

There is a new hit song, ‘Vibration’ and singers, Jerry Shaffer, Bella Shmurda and BadBoyTimz have the credit. The song, ‘Vibration’, is the brainchild of Nigeria’s first celebrity hype businessman, Jerry Shaffer.

The song is another fine addition to the litany of hype-infused records in Nigeria. Arguably the perfect summer closing bop, the jam is Jerry Shaffer’s first official release for the year 2022.

Jerry Shaffer, who is famed for his chart-topping records including the widely acclaimed bop Shedibalabala, Ju Di E among others, is among the trailblazing hype men who have created and taken hype-infused records mainstream in Nigeria.

Produced by the Kenyan sound whiz, Motif Di Don, this international collaboration between Nigeria & Kenya “Vibration” is an energetic and euphoric record that romanticizes the glamor of the outdoor-heavy recreational lifestyle that Lagos is famous for.

“It is all about taking time out to breathe, and enjoying the world as it is. It’s the Shaffer lifestyle; go out, make memories, and enjoy your life. With the song, it’s basically a feel-good jam, you know, to get your feet moving on the dancefloor and keep the energy going,” he said.

“I wanna get lit, i want to get drunk…Tonight is Friday, I wanna get turnt up,” BadBoyTimz’ midtempo vocals start the song with a searing groove. The energy from Bella Shmurda midway into the groove is also a perfect match for the bop.

If ever one imagined what a duet between these two pop stars would sound like, then the just-released euphoric record dubbed, Vibration, is a perfect summit of anticipation.

Jerry Shaffer, who is also a Hennessy-affiliated hype man, is one of the leading hype men in Nigeria. He started music professionally, in 2020, during the isolating COVID-19 pandemic.

