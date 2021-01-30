Sports

Jese Lingard completes West Ham loan deal

English forward Jese Lingard has signed a loan deal for London club outfit West Ham United until the end of the 2020/21 season.
Lingard who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season has managed to make just three appearances
The 28-year-old  is also yet to feature in the Premier League this season
The loan deal was confirmed on the Hammers Twitter handle on Friday night.
The forward  who couldn’t contain his excitement while speaking to West Ham Tv stated he was committed to bringing his experience to the club.
“I’m excited, It’s another new chapter in my life. Nothing is guaranteed but I’ve come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience,” he said.
“That’s the main aim. I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch.”
Despite the loan move, Manchester United boss, Ole Gunner Solksjaer in a pre-match conference has stated that it is not the end of Lingard’s career at the theatre of dreams.
”We want Jesse to come back here revitalised and having shown at West Ham how good a player he is,” he claimed.
”He’s just been unfortunate with a couple of issues, some periods he had to stay away from us with COVID, isolation, and close contact.”
Lingard will be reunited with his former Manchester United manager David Moyes at London Stadium and will be eager to reignite his Premier League career under Moyes’s guidance.

