Arts & Entertainments

Jesse King returns with The Rebirth Medley

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Foremost Nigerian musician, Jesse King, popularly known as Buga, has made a return to the music scene with The Rebirth Medley. The Rebirth Medley is the recreation of all Buga’s songs to reflect who he is in this space and time. Speaking about this project, the veteran musician who has been on a hiatus, says: ”I am constantly in motion, reinventing myself and this you will hear through my music.

The Rebirth Medley is a bridge between the old and the new; a potpourri of different sounds well blended like butter and bread. ‘‘It’s Jazz, it’s Soul, it’s Hiplife, it’s Highlife, it is Apala, it’s Street. It speaks of culture and traditions.’ ‘‘The Rebirth Medley shows the versatility of Buga so I truly hope you enjoy it.” Buga is easily recognised by his traditional style of dressing infused with modern day styling to promote and encourage the younger generation to embrace the African dress sense and fabrics. His signature hat with long tail used by the Yoruba hunters (looks like a Santa Claus hat) makes this all interesting.

The hat has commonly taken up the new name, Buga, after Jesse King Buga. One of his popular tracks, Mummy Ooo remains the preferred choice of song to celebrate women on Mothers’ Days, birthdays and at traditional weddings of the Yoruba speaking tribe, both home and abroad.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BTS-GRAM will make it easy for people to learn the basics of filmmaking – Director En’man

Posted on Author Toks Asher Young

These are happy times for Nigerians and other African countries who are passionate about learning the art and act of movie and video directing, as prolific cinematographer, Akhabue Evans otherwise known as Director En’man has hinted that his innovative blog BTS-Gram will teach intending movies and film directirs the nitty-gritty of film-making without having to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Afro-house singer, Coco Benson, returns with new single, ‘Majesty’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Following a lengthy break from music in 2016, focusing more on family, with the five years hiatus, Afro-house diva, Coco Benson returns with her first single for the year, titled, ‘Majesty.’ The song which comes more than a year after her last release ‘Cant Wait,’ is a strippeddown record of a mixture of pop/Afro-house and […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Eyimofe’ is set to premiere in cinemas

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s critically acclaimed feature, ‘Eyimofe’ (This Is My Desire) is finally set to make its theatrical release. Following its impressive festival run, the 2020 Berlinale premiered film has now been confirmed for an April 23 release. Shot in 16mm across 48 locations in Nigeria, the GDN Studios Production work written by Chuko […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica