Jesse King returns with The Rebirth Medley

Foremost Nigerian musician, Jesse King, popularly known as Buga, has made a return to the music scene with The Rebirth Medley. The Rebirth Medley is the recreation of all Buga’s songs to reflect who he is in this space and time. Speaking about this project, the veteran musician who has been on a hiatus, says: ”I am constantly in motion, reinventing myself and this you will hear through my music.

The Rebirth Medley is a bridge between the old and the new; a potpourri of different sounds well blended like butter and bread. ‘‘It’s Jazz, it’s Soul, it’s Hiplife, it’s Highlife, it is Apala, it’s Street. It speaks of culture and traditions.’ ‘‘The Rebirth Medley shows the versatility of Buga so I truly hope you enjoy it.” Buga is easily recognised by his traditional style of dressing infused with modern day styling to promote and encourage the younger generation to embrace the African dress sense and fabrics. His signature hat with long tail used by the Yoruba hunters (looks like a Santa Claus hat) makes this all interesting.

The hat has commonly taken up the new name, Buga, after Jesse King Buga. One of his popular tracks, Mummy Ooo remains the preferred choice of song to celebrate women on Mothers’ Days, birthdays and at traditional weddings of the Yoruba speaking tribe, both home and abroad.

