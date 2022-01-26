Sports

Jesse Lingard set for Newcastle loan after Man Utd talks with Magpies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United are waiting on Newcastle to make a new offer to take Jesse Lingard on loan for the remainder of the season after talks between the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

Lingard has been told he can leave United in this window and the academy graduate is keen to spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at St James’ Park.

But talks between the two clubs have failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion, with United wanting a bonus if Newcastle remain in the Premier League at the end of the season.

It is understood the Magpies will cover Lingard’s salary in full and will pay a loan fee to take the 29-year-old until the end of the season, but there is no agreement over a survival bonus if Lingard helps them avoid the drop to the Championship.

Lingard’s Old Trafford contract expires this summer when he will leave his boyhood club on a free transfer, so a loan move this month is United’s last chance to obtain a fee for him.

United sources insist the ball is now in Newcastle’s court, but they believe an experienced England international and proven Premier League performer could make a considerable difference in the Magpies’ attempts to stay in the Premier League under Eddie Howe, which is why they are holding out for a bonus should that happen.

Lingard joined West Ham on loan a year ago and thrived for David Moyes’ side, scoring nine goals and creating four more in 16 Premier League appearances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to hold on to Lingard this summer but he has not made a Premier League start all season and has played just one minute of league football under Ralf Rangnick.

But if no deal is reached with Newcastle then United will keep hold of Lingard until the end of the season, when he will be able to leave on a free transfer.

Having seen Anthony Martial join Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season on Tuesday, United are also considering their options over midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is attracting loan interest from Crystal Palace.

The Dutchman is another player who has yet to make a Premier League start this season and he is keen to leave Old Trafford in this window to strengthen his chances of a return to the Holland squad before the World Cup later this year.

*Courtesy: manchestereveningnews.co.uk

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Barca puts woes behind, hammer Villarreal 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored a penalty as Ronald Koeman’s era as Barcelona boss began with a comfortable La Liga win over Villarreal. Ansu Fati was the game’s outstanding player and scored Barca’s first two goals, with a first-time finish from a Jordi Alba ball and then a low drive from Philippe Coutinho’s pass. He won […]
Sports

FIFA rankings: Nigeria escapes Senegal Algeria in W’Cup playoff draw

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…may face Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon Super Eagles will avoid tough sides including Senegal, Algeria,Morocco and Tunisia when the FIFA World Cup draws is held next month as the Nigerian side retained fifth top spot in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings. They are also 36th in the world with 1478.78, while Egypt have slipped to […]
Sports

Koeman expects tough game against Valencia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona face a pivotal threegame streak. They take on Valencia on Sunday evening at Camp Nou in La Liga before a must-win fixture against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.   Then, they welcome Real Madrid to Catalonia for the first Clasico of the season and the first in front of fans in almost two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica