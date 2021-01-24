Jesus paid the price for our sins

Prior to the advent of our Lord Jesus Christ all human beings through Adam are indebted to sin thereby yoked to the bondage of the Devil. The animal sacrifices offered for the atonement for the sins of man was not enough to deliver and free human being from the yoke of sin. It therefore became necessary for a pure blood of a sinless person to be shed to wash away the sins of the world.

Our Lord Jesus Christ accepted the challenge to die for the sins of all men, hence through his sacrificial death on the Cross of Calvary he paid for our sins, bought us to set all of us free from the bondage of the sins. That is why the Bible says in 1st Corinthians 6:20 What?

know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s. With his precious blood, our Lord Jesus Christ paid for our sins, set us free from death of sin. He died in our place because of our sins.

By this uncommon sacrifice, he bought and owns us, the Devil and sin have no more power over us again. Having paid for our sins with his blood we only need to believe in that sacrificial death and the legacy he set for the salvation of our souls to be fully accessible to us.

Christ demands repentance of sins from us so that that price he paid will be meaningful to us. The Bible says in 1st Peter 2:24-25, Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.

25 For ye were as sheep going astray; but are now returned unto the Shepherd and Bishop of your souls. Jesus Christ on his own volition took it upon himself to die for our sins. While on the cross he bore the sins of all men, and people who deserve death for their sins were set free.

Through that he has reconciled all men with God and whosoever that believes on him and that death on the cross will have everlasting life in heaven. The plan of the Devil when he deceived and led Adam and Eve into sin was that no man should go to heaven rather all men should accompany him to go to hell fire but Jesus Christ reversed the trend to make and prepare the way for men to make heaven.

The Bible says in John 10:10-11, The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.11 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.

Our Lord Jesus Christ rescued us from the destruction of the Devil by laying down his life for us to have abundant eternal life in heaven. Through him therefore we can meet with our maker, have everlasting life in heaven. He is the only way to the Father, our God in heaven.

Through our Lord Jesus Christ the road to heaven is clear but we have a responsibility to fulfill which is repentance from sins. Christ Jesus died so that we will repent and make heaven. He has gone to prepare a place for us in heaven but only the repented, regenerated and people without blemish will have eternal life in heaven.

For you to achieve this feat you make sure you are free from any kind of sin and by the grace of God you will make heaven at last in Jesus name.

