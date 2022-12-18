Jesus, the savior of the world

Text: John 3:15-17 – “That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”

Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world. The Father sent the Son into the world with a particular mission, to be the Savior; we did not save ourselves. It is He who saves, and our salvation arises from Him. There is no controversy about it. Jesus is not only the Savior of Israel, but the Savior of the whole world.

There is no way you can get saved without accepting Jesus into your life as your Lord and Savior. Jesus is the only Son of God, the only Savior for sinners.

As the year draws to an end, and the whole world observes a day it believes is the birthday of Jesus Christ, the main point must not be lost on eating, dancing and exchanging gifts only. The Lordship of Christ is very central to everyone’s life. You need to be born again, because when you are born again, you surrender your life to Him as Savior and Controller of your life, and your sins are forgiven. It is then you will have guaranteed peace and assurance of seeing Him face to face at His second coming.

Every time you confess and proclaim Him as Lord, you are submitting to His Lordship over your life. It is a must therefore to give and surrender everything withinto His hand for your security.

To fully enjoy the Savior of the whole world, you must be subjected to the following:

1.Have an encounter with Him. An encounter with God can change your life forever. You can never remain the same with a genuine encounter with Him.

In the book of Acts 9:4, the bible says, “And falling to the ground, he heard a voice saying to him, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?”

With this question, the notorious persecutor Saul had a face to face encounter with Jesus. It was a divine confrontation that transformed an enemy of the cross into a child of God.

The great desire of God has always been to dwell in the midst of His people. He longs to be manifestly present among His people. A divine encounter can change names, it can bring mercy to a man’s life. Bartimeaus encountered Jesus and mercy made Jesus pay attention to him.

The presence of God is the place of divine encounter. Any man who decides to pitch his tent with God will experience divine encounter which is the solution to human dilemma.

2.Honor and follow Him. 1.Sam.2:30 – “Those who honor me, I will honor”. Honoring God is a daily commitment. God is to be honored, by ascribing to Him the glory of His matchless excellency. We honor Christ by resting on His finished work, by taking His yoke upon us, and following Him with passion.

3.Serve Him with passion. Serving God is a choice, it’s never by force. God never forces man. God has given man the power of choice. Serving God is not by force, serving God is ultimately a choice but it is the choice of the wise for our profiting.

Deuteronomy 30:19 – “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:”

Serving God with the pureness of our heart guarantees express answers to our prayers. When a man’s heart begins to beat after God, God’s hand begins to go after that man.

4.Be faithful and committed to Him. Faithfulness and commitment to God is a sure key to unlock kingdom wealth. In the book of Proverbs 28:20, the Bible says, “A faithful man shall abound with blessings: but he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent.”

Faithfulness is the key to God’s blessings by following His instructions with passion.

