News Top Stories

Jet-A1 crisis threatens airlines as operators mull surcharges

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

lAirfares to “inevitably” increase –IATA

 

 There are indications that the astronomical increase in the prices of aviation fuel, otherwise  known as Jet A1, could lead the carriers to further adjust airfares.

 

The adjustment could be in the form of fuel tax or surcharge to cushion the effects high cost of Jet fuel on their operations.

 

An airline operator, who spoke to New Telegraph under strict condition of anonymity, said the carriers would not have any other choice than to do what other big carriers across the globe have implemented to navigate the tough situation posed by rising jet fuel.

According to the source, “it is true that Jet fuel is  taking about 40 per cent of airlines’ revenue. The recent increase has not helped matters. We are looking at every available options including the introduction of fuel surcharge to ensure we remain in business. We are reallyconsideringthatoption. Many airlines in Europe and America including the Middle East have all introduced fuel surcharges.” The introduction of fuel surcharge would lead to another round of fare increase. The astronomic rise in prices of Jet fuel and introduction of surcharges will inevitably translate to high cost of flying, the Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, has warned. Meanwhile, some airlines have introduced fuel surcharges which are treated like government taxes that make new tickets more expensive and appears as extra costs to travelers. The soaring price of fuel threatens the airline industry’s recovery just as passengers are returning to the skies. As crude prices remain elevated, airline bosses face a critical calculation: how much of their fuel bill can they pass on to customers without leaving their planes empty? The heads of Europe’s biggest airlines met in person for the first time in few week at a conference in Brussels, Belgium each reporting a burstof demandaspandemicrelated travel restrictions are rolled back. Carriers fear raising ticket charges will hit passenger demand but they may have little choice. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national carrier, Etihad Airways has retained its $49 surcharge on flights between Abu Dhabi and Delhi. At the domestic level, Nigeria is already seeing the effectsof thehikeandscarcity of aviation fuel which has risen by over 200 percent in the last few months from N250 per litre to more than N600 per litre. This made domestic airlines to raise air fares across board by over 80 percent to N50, 000 and N60, 000 from between N30, 000 and N35, 000 per hour flight. On the international scene, air fares have equally gone up as international carriers are faced with twin issues of high cost of the commodity and the ‘seizure’ of over $450 million airlines’ funds by the Federal Government. As a result of that, foreign airlines with $450 million trapped revenue in Nigeria have removed the lowest base fare from their price inventory and replaced it with higher ones in order to bypass the Central Bank and buy foreign currency in the parallel market. Out of the $450 million about $200 million belongs to one of the airlines (name withheld). The carriers have stopped selling the lower inventories. The lower inventory is a bigger loss to them, in the long run because they go to the primary market to get dollars. The trapped revenue is said to be a result of a forex shortage, a sign that Nigeria is facing serious financial challenges.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria is giant of Africa with clay feet –Sanusi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Former Emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has described Nigeria as a giant of Africa with clay feet, saying other Africa countries like Ghana, Senegal and Kenya are better placed economically than Nigeria. Malam Sanusi spoke on the second day of the ongoing Kaduna Economic and Investment summit (KADINVEST) 6.0 on Friday. Speaking on […]
News

2023: S’East govs dare Ohanaeze, jostle for vice presidential tickets

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Some South-East governors appear to have intensified their pursuit for the vicepresidential position of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in disregard for the resolution of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, that power must shift to the South-East after President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in […]
News

Methodist Prelate’s Abduction: Ortom accuses FG of complicity in terrorism

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government of alleged complicity in the growing terrorism issue ravaging every nook and cranny of the country. The governor said that the Federal Government’s body language and lackadaisical approach in tackling insecurity situation in the country headlong is a clear indication that it is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica