JET Van, Hyundai Korona blaze trail of Nigeria’s EV vehicle revolution

As the world sets to jettison fossil fuel to cleaner energy to avert the looming doom on mankind as a result of the destruction of the greenhouse gas emission which has impaired the ozone layer, Nigeria has woken from its slumber and joined the rest of the civilized world by embracing the gas fired and electric vehicles, not minding the mind boggling average price of electric vehicle in the world today, $55,600 (about N23 million) a unit.

 

Blazing the trail for the country is; Jet Systems, assemblers of JET Vans and Hyundai Korona from the Stallion Motors stable.

This came as has disclosed that JET EV, a made-in-Nigeria electric vehicle offers motorists comfort, low maintenance cost, instant torque power, zero pollution & zero noise, suitable for urban environment, and smooth and easy to drive

 

They disclosed that migration to electric vehicles will create a lot of jobs in the Nigerian Economy, which will be spread throughout the economy.

“It won’t be for just the EV assemblers, but will cut across to alternative to fuel sector, the technology sector, and the Charging station installations also, says Uchendu Ebuka, Technical Lead Jet Systems Limited,’

He further said: “With emergence of EVs, also with the shift by most automotive ordinary equipment manufacturers (OEM) to the manufacture and distribution of Electric Vehicles, most of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) decisions will be linked to Electric Vehicle manufacturers and Assemblers.”

 

He also said that with the effect of greenhouse gas emission leading to global warming, which affect our climates, leading to disasters like flooding especially in Lagos, the EVs have zero emission reducing the contribution to greenhouse gas emission to 23 per cent.

 

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Kona a made-in-Nigeria EV was launched in Lagos by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, it has distinctly fresh design, urban smart armor.

 

It has a stylish exterior with animated Colour palette, separated front headlamps with sharp LED DRLs. Practical and easy-to-use interior, light & rigid body structure, suspension delivers ride quality & secure handling. It equally has a capable high power 1.6L turbo with 7-speed DC.

