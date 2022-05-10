JetA1: Brace for airfare increase – MOMAM

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, has urged airline passengers in the country to brace for a possible increase in airfare.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he stated that the current increase in the price of aviation fuel technically called JetA1, had made it imperative for airfare to increase.

He stated that the price of JetA1 had increased world over, adding that Nigeria was not an exception.

He explained that though people may be going through economic challenges, airline operators incurred operation costs, adding that they should at least break even if not making profits.

Isong said: “The public should get set in case there is increase in airfare. Aviation fuel is an international product. The product comes from the former Soviet Union. It is an imported 19product. There is the logistics. That is worldwide, moving things by ship. There is also the availability. Refining at home will be the solution.

The trade price should be the same everywhere in the world. It is not cheaper in the world. If it goes up, it goes up everywhere in the world. If we refine locally, it will bring down the price somehow as we would have removed the cost of shipping.

“I think they want to increase the airfare, that is what their problem is. So they should allow them to increase the airfare. There an augument is that because of the high cost of procuring the aviation fuel, they can not continue to discharge their services at the normal rate. So you have to allow them to increase their airfare.

“This is the way the world is. It is not just in Nigeria, it is the same thing everywhere in the world. If you can not go by air, you go by road. You have an alternative. Do you want the government to subsidise air travel for people? Traveling is not cheap,it is expensive anywhere in the world. You use the money to build the plane,” he added.

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had, in a statement on Friday, announced that they would discontinue operations nationwide with effect from Monday, May 9, 2022, until further notice.

The statement was jointly signed by President, AON, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina; and Executive Director, Max Air, Alhaji Shehu Wada, and Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

It was titled, “Airline operators to shut down operations amidst the high cost of JETA1, sympathise with passengers.”

Sarina said it was with a great sense of responsibility and patriotism that the AON carried on deploying and subsidising their services to their highly esteemed Nigerian flying public in the last four months despite the steady and astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 and other operating costs.

He lamented that, over time, aviation fuel price (JetA1) had risen from N190 per litre to N700 currently.

According to him, no airline in the world can absorb this kind of sudden shock from such an astronomical rise over a short period.

He lamented that while aviation fuel worldwide is said to cost about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.

Sarina said: “In the face of this, airlines have engaged the Federal Government, the National Assembly, NNPC and Oil Marketers with the view to bringing the cost of JetA1 down which has currently made the unit cost per seat for a one hour flight in Nigeria today to an average of N120,000. The latter cannot be fully passed to passengers who are already experiencing a lot of difficulties.

“While AON appreciates the efforts of the current government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure air transport in Nigeria grows, unfortunately, the cost of aviation fuel has continued to rise unabated thereby creating huge pressure on the sustainability of operations and financial viability of the airlines. This is unsustainable and the airlines can no longer absorb the pressure.”

