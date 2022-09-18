Body & Soul

Jewellery set: The all time wedding classic

We are yet to see fashion jewelleries that will beat the level of popularity that complete jewellery set has when it comes to wedding accessories.

Wearing a complete set of jewellery, earrings, necklace, bangles and rings started as far as our great grandmother’s and uptill the present time, 21st century, jewellery set is still ruling the fashion world.

There is no way one can list top fashion accessories without jewellery set being among the top three.

Set jewellery is greatly loved and appreciated because no matter how cheap a set may be, it always gives a woman that sophisticated wealthy woman look on her special day.

Jewellery set is also on top of the list of gift ideas that wins every woman’s heart.
Just like blue jeans that never goes out of style, jewellery set have remained an all time wedding and party classic. So much that it is almost a taboo for a bride to show up at her own wedding without the proper ornament.

Rather than go out of style, jewellery set has gotten better with time. Innovation and globalization has thrown in beads, precious stones, wood, leather, ivory and fabrics as materials carved into remarkable jewellery to beautify people.

Aside being a source of pride and joy to Women who love to have set jewellery of every season in their trinket, it has empowered many women to become self employed and renowned entrepreneurs just by selling them

 

