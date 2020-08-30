Body & Soul

Jide Adediran Initiative gathers momentum

The rumour mill was agog with different theories some years back when Olajide Abdulazeez Adeniran , a journalist, decided to convert his vision into a reality by floating a communication outfit that was poised to do things differently.

 

Because of the successes being recorded at the early stage of the outfit known as Core Media, it was peddled that a young man like Jide could only be working as a cover for some big men who purportedly owned the company.

 

Many years down the lane, however, the graduate from Polytechnic, Ibadan, has proven beyond doubts that he is the owner and pioneer of his vision, as he has been able to consolidate and move far beyond his initial successes. In giving back to the society, Jide founded an NGO, Jandor Foundation, through which he has attended to the need of the downtrodden ones in the society.

 

But while the Foundation retains its primary objective of giving, it has also become a movement that many across the States are beginning to identify with. Jide, through this platform has been propagating a campaign tagged Lagos4Lagos.

 

The initiative it was learnt is targeted at liberating the people and awakening their consciousness to the realities around them.

 

Although, there is a speculation that the move is a preparation towards Jide’s governorship ambition, come 2023 but what is amazing is that people have been raining accolades on him for being able to make such a deep connection that Jandor Foundation is fast becoming a project many are conscious of.

 

The latest achievement by Jide-led foundation is that corporate Lagosians are beginning to come on board to identify with the initiative.

