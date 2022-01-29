Jide Awobona: I’m not comfortable playing male prostitute role

Jide Awobona has been in the movie industry for over a decade and popular for his role as Sam in the comedy television series, Jenifa’s Diary. The graduate of Mass Communication spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE about his acting sojourn, how his dream to be a medical doctor died in the face of his talent and others issues.

Your level of creativity is so fascinating and inspiring, what are the factors that motivate you?

They say some actors are born with the talent, some get trained formally, some learn on the job. I would say the totality makes me a fascinating actor; I get motivated by so many things: the urge to have a positive impact in people’s life, the urge to entertain the world and also for survival.

Does your calm personality have impact on the kind of roles you take in movies?

It does, but some writers, producers and directors are deep enough to see more than my calm nature, so they get the opportunity of seeing the other sides of me in their projects aside my own personal projects where I’ve been able to prove to a lot of people that I am more than what they think I am.

At what particular point, did you realise acting was your thing?

There are some things you don’t have plans for but you just start and gradually, it starts taking shape and starts forming. Nobody pushed me into acting. Like I always tell people, I don’t have any mentor, I just found myself doing it. After JAMB, I needed to get busy because I hate being idle. I got admission to LASU but had challenges getting my registration money, so instead of just sitting at home doing nothing I saw an advert for an audition so I just went to enrol. So acting is like an inborn thing for me, the craft itself is something I had in me but just needed a platform to showcase my talent. After the audition, that was how my journey started. I also got an audition for Wale Adenuga Production in 2013. Shortly after that I got admission into the university and that is how my journey started. Even while I was in school, I still attended different auditions and I got roles.

Which movie brought you to limelight?

I get this question often and I try as much as possible to be real to myself. But my fans relate with me from different movies. Some will call me “Mano” from “Hush”, some will call me Corper Kolade from a Yoruba movie, some will call me Sam from Jenifer’s Diary and so many others. But I cannot erase the fact that Jenifer’s Diary by Funke Akindele gave me a larger percentage of my fans. There was a time I was in South Africa, Ghana and others and it was everywhere, it was beyond Nigeria. Some people didn’t see Superstory, but so many others saw Jenifer’s Diary, it went round the world.

Do you still have a particular role you look forward to playing?

There are several roles I am really looking forward to playing.

Could you give us examples of those roles that you are not comfortable with?

Roles like that of a gigolo, synonymous to a male prostitute, or one that involves having sex with an elderly woman in a movie. Even though it is not going to be real, it is something I don’t find comfortable. But because I am an actor, I will want to convince people that I can pull ot off and make it believable.

There must have been some challenges while getting to the present level in your career, kindly share with us?

Several challenges; remuneration is one key thing that’s a great challenge for any actor that has not got to the limelight yet. No matter how talented you are, some producers or directors make you feel they’re doing you a favour for allowing you grace their camera, so you don’t even have the right to negotiate your remuneration, and if you try to do, you might lose subsequent opportunities and even get on the black book of many.

Could you share some of your travails as a Nigerian filmmaker and actor?

We don’t have enough financial supports to make great movies and even when we go out of our way to make it happen, distribution/marketing is another great challenge. There is so much politics going on, you will find some horrible movies showing on a platform where your own better project was rejected.

If you were to proffer solution to the issue of distribution, leveraging on technology, what will you suggest?

Technology can’t solve the issues of distribution, people are still involved, but I will say regardless of the challenges, just make great movies that can stand the test of time. In recent time we have lost some great actors as result of deteriorating health condition; don’t movie bodies like AGN and others provide health insurance to movie practitioners? I think there is an health insurance policy, but there is structure and leadership problems and other several issues that need to be fixed before that can be in place.

What is your advice to actors who despite their health condition still hit location to shoot movies?

No sane person needs to be advised on what to do when they’re not healthy; if you have the strength to hit locations that means you’re still fine. Health is wealth, your health should come first, if you die or break down during a shoot, the show will continue without you.

If I may ask what was the first amount you received as an actor?

I can’t really remember, but it was more than N20, 000.

If the fee was low; did that at any point discourage you?

As at then, been my first major television appearance, aside the stage performances and all, it meant a lot to me; I appreciated it and it was a lot of money then for a young and upcoming actor. If you hadn’t been an actor, what other career path would you have taken? Why did you remind me now? Maybe in another life, I would have been a medical doctor.

Why didn’t you study Medicine then?

There were several challenges. The whole thing went south. Asides the fact that I had a great passion for entertainment, I had always nurtured the ambition of becoming a medical doctor. I just wanted to be in the medical line because I love health. I love the human body. I love to know things about my body and I am a very caring person too. I was in JSS 3 when trouble started. If you didn’t pass well in some science subjects, they would not allow you go to science class. That was when they scattered the thing for me. I was not very good in mathematics and that was one of the criteria, and I didn’t fight for it. Some of my friends fought for it by bringing their parents but I just thought, ‘if this is where God wants me to be, I cannot force it’.

How have you been able to keep your marriage and career at the same time considering being young, famous and good looking?

Honestly, it is not a bed of roses. For those it’s not working for, it is not their fault that things are not working out. Once you marry your friend, it is a lot easier. I had been with my wife before I even came this far in the industry.

With Nollywood gaining strength day by day on Netflix and other top streaming platforms, what is your take on quality of content?

Well, I’m glad about Netflix’ involvement with Nollywood; quality of content is great, you can’t be targeting a content for Netflix and not factor quality in all ramifications. We need more platforms like that.

You premiered an epic movie recently, how was the experience?

It was a dream come true for me and it will stay long in my memory. Though I spent a lot of money, and still trying to recover and get my balance, I am glad I was able to showcase Africa in that light with the film ALÁBEDÉ

What are your projections for the New Year as a brand and an individual?

Well, this year, I don’t want to limit myself, whatever I want, I am ready to go for it and give it all it takes, I did it last year and I am doing more this year. Also, I’m giving more attention to positivity, ignoring all the distractions and focusing on being a better version of myself.

